The beauty of bespoke when fitting out your home

WHEN it comes to decorating and fitting out our homes, we’ve never had so much choice.

Platforms like Instagram have linked us up with furniture businesses all over the world and it’s possible, with just a few easy clicks, to purchase items, that can be delivered in days.

It’s quick and easy (once you get over the assembly and installation challenge), but very often, it won’t tick all your boxes.

Awkward spaces and particular lifestyle needs, not to mind personal taste, can’t all be accommodated by generic, mass-produced pieces.

That’s where the experience and expertise of a talented designer and skilled craftsperson, who can custom make the likes of fitted kitchen, wardrobes, utility rooms, book shelves etc, comes in.

For those new to commissioning, knowing where to start can be a challenge, but the rewards are huge.

Kieran Hourihane, of family-run joinery company Clohane Wood Products, Skibbereen outlines the beauty of bespoke and how to get the most from the process ….

Unique pieces for unique needs

As the name suggests, a bespoke piece of furniture or space is designed entirely to match an individual’s specifications and to reflect their needs and taste. Kitchen cabinetry can be created to accommodate specific appliances; bunk beds can be made to fit into an awkward space; storage solutions can be made to accommodate the clutter of a hectic household; a bookcase can be made into a hidden door – they have the solution for whatever the challenge or desire. ‘Nothing is off the shelf here, and that’s what sets us apart,’ says Kieran. ‘The sky’s the limit really, we love it when someone comes to us with an idea they’ve been told is impossible elsewhere!’ A curved kitchen they created for a West Cork home comes to mind. ‘Our client was told by others that what they wanted was impossible. We did it!’ said Kieran.

Client is at the centre of the process

From the initial first meeting, right through to the fitting, the process is a two-way street between the client and the team at Clohane. ‘Generally, our residential clients make contact through our website (clohane.ie) or by phone. They can make an appointment to meet with one of our design team in our showroom to go through the project. We encourage them to come with ideas and images and to be part of the creative process. The client will then receive a virtual reality tour of their dream kitchen, wardrobe, etc. After that, tweaks can be made to the design and once all is agreed it goes into production in our purpose-built factory. Everything we do is manufactured to order,’ explains Kieran. Unique joinery work they did in a Goleen house was showcased by architect Dermot Bannon in one of his RTÉ ‘specials’. Meanwhile, commercial clients are more likely to come through an architect and the team has worked with leading names in the business including Deirdre Whelan, former judge of RTÉ’s ‘Home of the Year’. They also do a lot of work in the hospitality industry and their client list includes Lissard Estate, Skibbereen; The Park Hotel, Killarney; The Ross Hotel Killarney; Fota Island Resort; Old Head of Kinsale; The West Cork Hotel and recently Palador, an award-winning cocktail bar in Cork city.

Flexible budgets

The idea that bespoke design is only for big budgets needs to be blown out of the water. Naturally, cost is a huge factor when it comes to any home or commercial refurbishment, says Kieran. ‘But we design furniture to suit each individual client’s budget. Crucially, lower cost doesn’t mean a reduction in quality or service provided. The same quality materials and hardware are used in all projects, and finishes can be determined by budgets. Small design changes can be made to come in within budget without compromising the overall space. No project is too small and we’ve yet to find one too big! We’ve designed, manufactured and installed kitchens that are just marginally more expensive than off-the-shelf options and we’ve also been involved in multi-million euro hotel renovations as the main contractor.’

Sustainable and durable

Buy once, and buy right is the ethos of the business. ‘Finbarr put in a kitchen/utility/wardrobe etc for me 30 years ago and it’s still standing’ is a sentence the team regularly hear. ‘Most often it’s said by the parents of people visiting our showroom planning their own dream home!’ says Kieran. ‘ All furniture is of high quality and designed to transcend trends and grow with individuals and their families. ‘Also, because everything is made in our factory in West Cork carbon footprints are reduced and there’s an opportunity to support the local economy. The client gets to feel good, and their home gets to look great.

‘To summarise, yes, going bespoke will cost a little extra initially, but you get precisely what you want, designed and built for you, in the materials and finishes you choose, that will stand the test of time.’

