Skibbereen's Shear Influence celebrates successful first year

IT has been just a year since Siobhán Leahy opened her salon … ’Shear Influence’ but what a year it has been! The young West Cork businesswoman took the plunge and came through shining.

‘I was only 24 last year when we opened,’ she says. ‘But it’s going great so far. I’ve learned a lot!’

This year, her salon on Bridge Street has now partnered with the Green Salon Collective – a UK-based company that has transformed how beauty salons across Britain and Ireland now treat their waste material.

‘Before we took on the Green Salon Collective, all of the hair and the waste bits of metal and everything was all going into one general waste collection; which was all going into landfill’.

Green Salon Collective recycle hair in ten different ways. They recycle the metal, which includes all of our used foil that we use for highlights and all of the colour tubes themselves, because they’re also metal.

‘It was the same with hairspray cans. We go through a lot of them as well and we were never able to recycle them but the GSC people can recycle them now.’

Also hair was put into landfills but that now too can be recycled by GSC which is a step in the right direction as in landfills it would decompose slowly, releasing methane - a potent greenhouse gas.

The salon employs five other people, as well as Siobhán herself, and the entire look and feel of the service is very much with sustainability on its side.

At Skibbereen’s sustainable salon, however, it’s the customer’s style that takes centre stage above everything else.

Without losing the importance of their partnership with the Green Salon Collective, Shear Influence ensures a personalised, stylish experience that leaves customers looking and feeling their absolute best.

Shear Influence 15 Bridge Street, Skibbereen

028 23623

www.shearinfluence.gettimely.com

Check out their Facebook page here

Check out their Instagram page here