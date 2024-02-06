Scally's – sourcing fish products from local suppliers

Our local producers promise
At Scally’s of Clonakilty we value top-quality, local produce and have an eye to protecting the environment too – that’s why we choose to source as much of our fish products as possible from the best local suppliers, right here on our doorstep in West Cork.
Our expert and friendly staff constantly strive to bring you the best, freshest and tastiest produce daily.
Some of our local fish and seafood suppliers
- Glenmar Shellfish
- Shellfish Ireland
- Healthy You
- Union Hall Producers
- Fresh Fish Deli
Keep up to date with Scally's Supervalu by following us on Facebook.