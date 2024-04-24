Protect your home and secure your future with Lehanes & Associates Ltd.

ESTABLISHED in 1979, Lehanes & Associates are a family-run business based in the heart of West Cork.

Valuing your home

When seeking insurance quotes, the value of your home is based on the cost to rebuild - not the market value of your home if you were to sell it.

Reinsurance rates are €250 per sq. ft. for a typical standard construction house in the Munster area.

Use the Society of Chartered Surveyors’ guidelines to calculate rebuild costs.

Alternatively, you can let us know the square footage of your home and we will be happy to consult with our in-house valuer, Daniel Lehane to get an accurate rebuild value for your home.

Valuing your home contents

Carry out an inventory to calculate the replacement costs of your home contents.

Many insurers offer a fixed sum amount or a percentage of the buildings value up to 50% to insure the contents of your home.

This can be a general cover to insure all items in your home or you can also list specific items of sentimental and monetary value to be insured, for example jewellery, office equipment, hearing aids, etc.

Home cover while away

If you are planning to leave your home empty for longer than 30 days, it is important to notify your insurer to ensure your home is still insured.

You may need to consider an extra policy, such as an unoccupied house insurance policy.

Unoccupied house cover

If a property is unoccupied for more than 30 days, for example, if the property is for sale, this property may not be covered under regular house insurance, you should consider unoccupied house insurance.

Alarms

Fitting a burglar alarm to your home, can save a percentage off your insurance premium.

Flat roofs

When your home design features a flat roof, it’s essential to inform your insurer about the percentage of roof area it represents to ensure complete coverage.

Timber frames

Materials used to build your home, such as timber frames must be declared to your insurer to ensure complete coverage.

Policy excess

Always check what excess limit applies to your insurance policy. €250 would be considered a standard excess for house insurance.

Multi-policy discounts

Multi-policy discounts are frequently available. If you have a policy, such as motor insurance, be sure to notify your insurer.

Doing so might lead to a reduction in your house insurance premium, and vice versa.

Public liability

Generally home insurance policies include public liability cover excluding any business use within the home.

Rental properties

Landlord/rental property insurance should be taken out to cover your rental property.

Cover would include buildings insurance and financial protection against loss of rent (subject to policy limit).

You may also consider contents insurance to cover furnishings.

