Kverneland Group Ireland appoints new dealer in County Cork

KVERNELAND Group Ireland has announced the appointment of Ryall’s Farm & Industrial Equipment in East County Cork.

Based in Watergrasshill, Ryall’s Farm Machinery will now offer the full range of Kverneland equipment, including arable, grass, and cropcare solutions, as well as Siloking feeding equipment and McConnel Machinery.

Established in 1981 by Robert and Sylvia Ryall, Ryall’s Farm & Industrial Equipment began as a family-run business repairing tractors and farm machinery from the family farmyard and providing a mobile on-farm repair service.

In 1984, the company relocated to its current premises, initially operating out of a 2,500 sq. ft. workshop.

Over the years, Ryall’s has expanded significantly, and today, the modern showroom, stores, and workshop cover over 18,000 sq. ft., reflecting the dealers’ growth and commitment to serving the farming community.

Now managed by Trevor and Jennifer Ryall, with founder Robert still involved behind the scenes, Ryall’s Farm Machinery continues to prioritise first-class service.

Known for their expertise, reliability, and customer focus, Ryall’s is a perfect fit to represent Kverneland Group Ireland.

Trevor Ryall, managing director of Ryall’s, commented: ‘this marks an important step for us as we partner with Kverneland to strengthen and expand our machinery offering. This new franchise allows us to provide even more high-performance and reliable solutions to our customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best in agricultural machinery and support. We look forward to working closely with Kverneland in 2025 and beyond to serve farmers across the region with top-quality equipment and service.’

Ryall’s will provide comprehensive sales, service, and parts support for Kverneland equipment, ensuring that their customers have access to industry-leading solutions backed by exceptional aftersales care.

Philip English, managing director of Kverneland Group Ireland, added: ‘Ryall’s longstanding reputation for excellence and their deep roots in the Cork farming community make them an ideal partner for Kverneland. With their strong focus on service and a modern facility to match, we Kverneland Group is a leading international company developing, producing and distributing agricultural implements, electronic solutions and digital services. Productivity, efficiency, and sustainability are three important principles in today’s agriculture, driving us every day to continuously develop our Agricultural Implement Technology. Kverneland Group offers an innovative range of soil and seeding equipment, forage and bale equipment, spreading, spraying, electronic solutions and digital farm services for agricultural tractors and implements. For more information on Kverneland Group, visit: www.kvernelandgroup.com are confident this partnership will bring value to farmers in the region.’

Farmers and contractors are invited to visit Ryall’s Farm & Industrial Equipment in Watergrasshill to see the Kverneland range and meet the team.

For more information about Kverneland Group Ireland and Ryall’s Farm and Industrial Equipment, visit www.kverneland.ie or www.ryalls.ie

Kverneland is a brand of Kverneland Group