John O'Driscoll Motor Factors Ltd celebrating 40 years in business

On April 15th, 2025, one of West Cork’s best-known and trusted family-run businesses will celebrate an important milestone – 40 years in business.

This notable anniversary is an opportunity for John O’Driscoll Motor Factors to reflect on four decades of hard work, resilience, and service to the local community.

Founded in 1985 by John and Muriel O’Driscoll at a time when they had four young children, high interest rates of close to 18% and emigration from Ireland being to the fore, it was certainly a brave move, but one which thankfully paid off.

The business was built on strong values that remain at its core to this day, a commitment to stocking world-leading automotive brands at affordable prices, providing a customer-first approach and having reliable and knowledgeable staff.

A key trait of the business has always been to support the local community through charities, clubs and good causes, to give back to the local community that has supported it over the years.

From a modest beginning, John O’Driscoll Motor Factors has become a cornerstone of the West Cork motor industry, a business that is respected by both trade and retail customers alike.

As they mark this impressive milestone, the O’Driscoll family and their team are proud not just of how far they’ve come, but also of the lasting impact they’ve made in the community they serve.

A legacy that lives on

The late John O’Driscoll, who sadly passed away in 2019, was a well-known and much-admired figure in both the business world and the motor trade across West Cork.

John possessed a strong work ethic and an ability to build relationships with everyone from suppliers and customers to his own staff.

John wasn’t just a businessman.

He was very much a community man heavily involved in the GAA, Civil Defence and the local business association (later Chamber of Commerce) to name just a few organisations.

Over the years, he built not just a customer base that stretched from Goleen to Bandon, but also a reputation rooted in trust, fairness, and personal service.

John often remarked before he passed that he truly enjoyed every minute of working in John O’Driscoll Motor Factors.

It was always much more than just a business or a means to an end for him, it was a labour of love. John’s loss was felt deeply, not only by his family, but by the wider community as well.

Following his passing, his sons John Jnr and Colman O’Driscoll now lead the company with the same passion, integrity, and dedication instilled in them by their parents.

Under their leadership, John O’Driscoll Motor Factors has gone from strength to strength adapting to a changing industry while staying true to its roots.

The heart of the business – our people

While John O’Driscoll Motor Factors has grown and evolved over the past 40 years, one thing has remained constant – the incredible dedication and expertise of our staff.

The team has always been at the very heart of the business. Their loyalty, knowledge, and customer-first approach has played a huge role in shaping the company’s reputation throughout West Cork.

A perfect example of this is Diarmuid Hurley, John O’Driscoll’s nephew who has been with the company since the very first day the doors opened back in 1985.

Diarmuid’s decades of experience and commitment are a reflection of the values that have always underpinned the business.

Long-standing team member Jim Buckley is another familiar and respected face, having been part of the business for over 20 years.

Like so many of his colleagues, Jim has built strong relationships with customers, always offering honest advice and reliable service.

As the company has grown, so too has the team – with new faces joining the business and bringing fresh energy and expertise.

Today, customers visiting the well-stocked, busy shop on the Castletownshend Road in Skibbereen can expect a warm welcome from a highly skilled front-of-house team including Stephen Cotter, Shane Harte, and Matthew Murnane.

All three are passionate about delivering fast, efficient service and going the extra mile to help customers find exactly what they need.

It’s this blend of experience, local knowledge, and customer care from long-serving staff to new recruits that continues to set John O’Driscoll Motor Factors apart.

As John Jnr and Colman O’Driscoll put it:

‘We are incredibly fortunate to have such a loyal, hardworking and talented team around us. They are the heartbeat of the business, and we’re very proud of the service they provide to our customers every day.’

A proudly independent business

At a time when many in the motor industry are becoming part of larger chains or multinational groups, John O’Driscoll Motor Factors stands proudly as a wholly independent, family-run business.

This independence allows them to remain flexible, personable, and responsive, free to supply the quality brands customers demand and expect.

Being independent also means they can focus on what really matters: the needs of their local customers. They aren’t driven by shareholders or quotas; they’re driven by relationships, reputation, and a genuine desire to serve their customers.

‘Remaining family-run and independent has allowed us to make decisions based on what’s best for our customers and our staff,’ says John Jnr. ‘We’re part of the community here.’

Giving back to West Cork

Throughout their 40-year history in business, community involvement has been at the heart of everything they do.

The O’Driscoll family and their team have consistently supported local charities, sports teams, schools, and other good causes.

It’s part and parcel of doing business that local organisations look for support and it’s something that John O’Driscoll Motor Factors have always been happy to do.

These organisations and events add vibrancy, attract people to and keep them in the area, and this in turn helps create business for shops such as theirs.

‘Supporting the local community is something we’ve always believed in.’ says Colman.

‘It’s not just about giving back – it’s about being part of something bigger. We’ve grown up here, we live here, and we’re proud to help where we can. Local businesses employ local people and those people and their families are what make up our communities so we all rely on each other.’

Looking to the future

While 40 years is a time for celebration, the O’Driscolls are far from finished. With evolving technologies, electric vehicles, and new challenges in the motor industry, they remain committed to adapting and growing.

‘We’re always looking ahead,’ says John Jnr. ‘Whether it’s updating our product range, investing in new systems, or offering new services, we want to keep providing the best possible value and support for our customers.’

But no matter how much changes, some things will stay the same – the friendly service, the family values, and the unwavering commitment to quality that have defined John O’Driscoll Motor Factors since day one.

A heartfelt thank you

As they mark this major milestone, the O’Driscoll family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to their loyal customers, incredible staff, and the entire West Cork community for their continued support over the years.

‘It’s been a journey filled with challenges and rewards.’ says Colman. ‘But above all, it’s been a privilege. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re excited for what’s to come.’

So, here’s to 40 years of family, service, and community and to many more miles down the road.

From all at John O’Driscoll Motor Factors, thank you Skibbereen and West Cork.

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm (closed for lunch 1-2pm)

Sat 9am to 3pm (open through lunch)

Regal Industrial Estate, Castletownshend Road, Skibbereen • 028-21777

johnodriscollmotorfactors.ie