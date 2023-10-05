John McCarthy Carpet and Furniture Centre, Dunmanway celebrates a remarkable 40 years this October

Founded by John McCarthy, the store has evolved and thrived since its inception in 1983

WHERE IT STARTED

Initially established at Keanes Mill on Castle Street, Dunmanway, in October 1983, the store soon relocated to the West End yard on Bridge Street a year later, where it continued to serve the community for six years. In 1990, John McCarthy acquired the Atkins building on Park Road, ushering in a new era for the business. Following extensive refurbishments carried out by local tradesmen, the establishment unveiled a spacious showroom in September 1990.

With four decades of experience under its belt, the team at John McCarthy's has great expertise in bedding, carpets, flooring, and furniture. Over the years John has built up an extensive supplier base, giving customers a huge range of choice for their interior needs. John McCarthy himself emphasises the importance of selecting the right mattress, as it is a key determinant of quality sleep. His insight highlights the importance of considering the longterm investment in your mattress, given that people have spent approximately three decades of their lives in bed by the age of 90.

THE TEAM

Currently the company boasts a dedicated team of eight loyal staff, with Barry McCarthy taking the helm as John retires. Their commitment to customer care remains unwavering. Every customer receives personalised attention and access to the team's extensive knowledge. The ethos of catering to individual customer needs, regardless of their scale or complexity, has been instrumental in the business's continued success over the past four decades.

NEW WEBSITE

In response to changing business dynamics, John McCarthy Carpet and Furniture Centre has embraced modernisation. Social media and online presence have become integral to its daily operations. To adapt to these evolving trends, the company has launched a brand new website, providing a comprehensive overview of its product inventory. The new website is accessible at www.johnmccarthyfurniture.ie

CUSTOMER LOYALTY

However, amidst all these technological changes, the cornerstone of their business remains customer care. Barry McCarthy reiterates its paramount importance, emphasising its status as the single most critical aspect of their operations. That this practice works, is shown by the fact that there are multiple generations of families shopping with the company.

Both John and Barry realise how wonderful it is to see customers' children grow up and appreciate that they choose to give the company their business as well and shop local. Not surprisingly, the company’s customers base extends beyond Cork County, as loyal customers from various regions continue to seek their expertise and reliable service.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, John recalls anecdotes that vividly illustrate some of the experiences over the past four decades. These anecdotes reveal the dedication and adaptability that have characterized their approach to customer service.

One such memory involves a late-night phone call from an individual inquiring about the availability of double beds at 11:30pm, to which John wittily replied that he was about to retire to one himself. Another charming story involves a customer seeking a piece of carpet for use as insoles in their wellies—a request that was accommodated with characteristic hospitality.

THANK YOU

As they reach this significant 40-year milestone, Barry and John extend their heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated customer base. They express their thanks for choosing to patronize their company and entrusting them with their valued business.

CELEBRATE WITH US

In celebration of their anniversary and as a token of appreciation to their loyal customers, John McCarthy Carpet and Furniture Centre will host a birthday sale from Thursday, October 12th, to Sunday, October 15th. This event will feature big discounts on all furniture and bedding and the chance to win a three-piece suite and a recliner!

Call in to have a look and collect your raffle number from Thursday the 12th to Saturday the 14th at two o’clock. On Saturday the 14th the RedFM road show will help celebrate from 14.30 to 17.30! There will be give-aways, the Red FM Spin the Wheel with prizes and at four o’clock the big raffle prizes will be drawn!

Visit us at John McCarthy Carpet and Furniture Centre, Park Rd, Dunmanway, Co. Cork P47 D309

Phone: 023-8845600

Visit www.johnmccarthyfurniture.ie

or email [email protected]