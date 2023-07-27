Get 50% off a Southern Star subscription

SUBSCRIBE to the Southern Star today and get 50% off your first two months of a monthly or annual subscription.
With the club county championships throwing in, now is the best time to become a Southern Star Premium Subscriber!
We'll have the best coverage and match reports from your local club's games, and a subscription is the best way to make sure you don't miss out on anything.
By subscribing you'll be able to read our weekly ePaper – an exact digital copy of the print edition – and full access to premium articles on our website.
Not a Sport fan? Don't worry as the same benefits apply, with plenty of premium news features and interviews uploaded to our site every week.
Use the code 6Jd0dhub when signing up to avail of this offer.
Click 'Have a discount code?' when signing up to enter the code.
Terms and conditions:
- This offer is only available to new subscribers
- Entering your card details is a requirement to avail of this offer
- Monthly subscribers will be charged €4 for their first two months, after that your monthly charge will increase to €8 if you do not cancel
- Annual subscribers will be charged €80, after that your annual charge will increase to €88 if you do not cancel
- This offer is available to the first 100 subscribers who use the code
- Offer is valid until 31/08/2023