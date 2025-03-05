FuturEnergy Ireland's savvy ways to save energy

DO you think you know all the tips and tricks to save electricity at home?

Think again. Janine Thomas, Communications Manager at FuturEnergy Ireland, a leading renewable energy developer, shares five innovative ways to cut your bills – and up your eco-friendly credentials.

1. Cold comfort

To save energy, keep your freezer fully packed.

It won’t have to work as hard to cool down the internal temperature.

If you don’t have enough food, water bottles, ice cubes or even crumpled newspaper will do the trick.

Also make sure food is cool before putting it in the freezer, defrost your appliance regularly and run at an optimal -18C.

2. Go colour crazy

If you’re redecorating, paint walls in bright colours.

A lick of bright paint can reflect 80% of light back into the room while dark shades reflect less than 10%.

3. Let the light in

Not everyone can afford triple glazing.

Clean your windows regularly and they will let in the maximum amount of daylight, heating your room naturally and reducing the need for switching on lights.

It’s surprising how much difference this makes.

4. Cook clever

Simple kitchen switches make a big impact.

Batch cooking saves money and energy, so get organised on your weekly shop.

When cooking, match pots to the same-sized ring on your hob which ensures all the heat goes into the cooking, and always use the lid.

5. Lighten the load

Washing at 30C uses 38% less energy than washing at 40C but do you need to put on that wash at all?

Be sensible – it isn’t necessary to wash every item after one wear.

According to recent guidelines from the French government, undies should be washed daily but a T-shirt can last up to five days and your jeans up to 30 times before throwing them in the machine - on a full load, of course.

