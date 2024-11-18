THE UAE region is full of wonders never before seen in the rest of the world.

It is the perfect getaway for those looking for a little extra adventure in their life.

The region comes with various landscapes and events tied to them.

One day you may be taking a dune buggy tour on the sands, or maybe book a yacht to explore the rich aquatic coastline.

The city of Dubai is set in the centre, Abu Dhabi is the capital or travel to Sharjah — you will find all kinds of entertainment for all tastes.

With our guide, we can show you how to plan your next UAE vacation.

Browse local events

Always be sure to browse any popular events in the UAE online.

Having said that, you’d better look them up before you start travelling.

It can offer a good starting point for your itinerary so you know what you’re doing once you arrive.

If they have pre-bookings available, this is even better.

Securing your spot can help remove any unnecessary hassle afterwards.

The more you plan for what you will do, the more focus there can be on simply having fun.

Recommendations for local events are below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – The popular Formula 1 racing event will be held soon in the UAE. Check out the races in person by securing seats now.

Dubai Festival For Youth Theatre – the cultural event in Dubai which guarantees lots of interesting performances.

Emirates Dubai 7s – one of the most popular sporting and music events in the Middle East .

Adventure and Camping Exhibition – taking place in Sharjah, is the most comprehensive festival, covering all activities that are popular in the country and the region.

Exploring the Sands

While the UAE has many sights to see, the desert of Dubai, which spans for miles surrounding it, has a lot more to offer.

You can take part in a variety of events here, including renting off-road cars to drive through the dunes.

It is highly recommended to rent a buggy to explore these dunes more safely.

This can be for yourself, a significant other, or a group of friends.

Be sure to always have a professional accompanying you.

This can be to help manage the buggy and to guide you through the desert so you don't get lost.

Sandboarding is another activity to try.

It’s just like snowboarding but in the hot sun rather than the freezing cold.

Sail down the massive sand dunes which expand across the entirety of the desert.

If a buggy or board isn’t your style, there are other ways to explore.

You can rent a quad bike to race through the sands or try a camel.

Camel rides can offer a more serene experience when exploring the landscape.

Exploring the seas

The desert is just one-half of the UAE.

The vast coastline which surrounds Abu Dhabi is part of the Persian Gulf.

It is home to many aquatic life and jaw-dropping scenery, all of which can be fully experienced by boat.

Booking a private yacht is a great way to explore this coast in your own time.

Lucky for you, the range of activities available by boat can also keep you entertained.

You can try jet skis, sailing, parachuting, deep-sea exploration, and more.

You can even catch some of the grand prix, seeing race cars drive through the winding roads of the coastline.

Some parts of the race can only be seen from the sea.

Rent wisely

As a final piece of advice, be sure to rent exactly what you need for the vacation.

Take a look at what activities you will be trying out and make sure you have the travel options available.

You can rent a car to take you to these specific sites, as well as rent a yacht to get the ultimate experience on water (the coastline, the marinas, etc).

You can even have a car ready and waiting for you as soon as you land at the airport. Ready to go on your planned vacation?