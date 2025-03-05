EirGrid, restoring nature in the move towards a cleaner energy future

EIRGRID, Ireland’s electricity grid operator, is actively implementing measures to safeguard natural environments, as it works towards integrating more renewable energy onto the grid.

In the face of the twinned biodiversity and climate emergency, EirGrid has been tasked with the challenge of overhauling the electricity grid to integrate more renewable forms of generation, such as wind and solar.

However, with nature facing a critical threat of its own, this work must reflect the need to not only protect, but enhance, ecosystems.

‘We at EirGrid have accelerated our actions for nature since the Irish Government declared the twinned biodiversity and climate emergency in 2019,’ Lead Senior Ecologist with EirGrid, Robert Fennelly, explained.

‘A proactive response to this crisis urgently needs to be taken across industry and society, which is why protecting and restoring nature is integral to our work to decarbonise the electricity grid.’

Much of this work can be seen through the Celtic Interconnector Project, which will see the creation of an electrical interconnection between Ireland and France to allow the exchange of electricity between the two countries.

With 500km running under the sea, the project will be a major step towards creating a more secure and renewable energy system.

In recognition of the nature restoration which has been achieved in parallel with project construction, EirGrid was awarded the Irish Planning Institute Award in Climate Action and Biodiversity in 2023.

In line with EirGrid policy to follow a nature- inclusive design approach to projects, all landscaping at the Celtic Interconnector converter station at Ballyadam, in east Cork, was designed to function for biodiversity, rather than amenity or aesthetics.

For example, the landscape design restricts use of commercial seed, instead adopting a ‘green hay’ approach to meadow creation, while all shrub and tree species approved for planting within the site are native.

Threatened Greater Knapweed plants were also moved out of the working area to a permanent meadow section on the site to be managed long-term by EirGrid.

Whilst temporarily disruptive to the Greater knapweed plants, this action will actually protect the populations long-term, as they are now managed under EirGrid’s ownership, and are not at risk from scrub encroachment.

With EirGrid’s offshore plans progressing in the south coast - which will see the development of new transmission grid infrastructure to bring power generated by offshore windfarms into our national grid – these nature inclusive design ambitions are now being taken offshore.

‘Harnessing offshore renewable energy ensures access to an abundant source of clean energy, yet this must be done while ensuring not simply protection, but restoration of marine habitats,’ Fennelly said.

‘We are actively developing designs for offshore cables and substations which will attract marine life to our infrastructure, such as carbon-neutral reef cubes, 'fish hotels’, and Marine Matts that protect subsea cables and pipelines.’

Since 2022, EirGrid’s Community Benefit Policy has a standalone biodiversity strand, with equal funding assigned to biodiversity, sustainability, and community projects.

To date, EirGrid has shared €198,987 in funding for community biodiversity projects in areas hosting the Celtic Interconnector project, with two more phases of funding to come, midway through construction, and when the project is energised.

‘We at EirGrid can and will direct more resources to further accelerate our action to deliver nature restoration as we collaborate with communities to transform the grid to secure a cleaner energy future,’ Fennelly concluded.

‘EirGrid’s Biodiversity Strategy is out for public consultation, and we’d sincerely value any input from the public, and wider civic society.’

To make a submission on EirGrid’s Biodiversity Strategy, visit consult.eirgrid.ie For details on biodiversity funding available through the Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund, contact SECAD at 021 461 3432 or e-mail [email protected]