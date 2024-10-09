Dr. Azad Khanaqa’s West Cork food intolerance testing centre

Dr Azad Khanaqa is a retired professor of microbiology from the University of Hanover in Germany and has a long history in health and medical studies and food nutrition.

He conducts food intolerance and allergy testing at his home-based clinic in Downeen, Rosscarbery.

The tests are non-invasive, electromagnetic and don’t involve blood samples or lab tests and the results are delivered within the session, quickly and accurately.

The comprehensive test takes around 45 minutes to complete and checks all the major organs including the small intestine, heart, stomach, spleen/pancreas, large intestine, lungs, bladder, kidneys, gallbladder and liver for dysregulation or inflammation.

Dr Khanaqa explains that the machine he uses tests each organ to check its performance.

He also checks for food intolerances and allergies which could be contributing to organ dysfunction.

Most people think that if they are gluten or lactose intolerant, they will have to exclude the entire food group, whereas testing with Dr Khanaqa details ‘specific’ intolerances within the food group.

For example, instead of excluding all fish from a diet, the test can determine if just flounder, trout or shrimp should be avoided.

Or with legumes if just lentils, chickpea or beans are causing the intolerance.

The test is so detailed it can determine if the egg white or egg yolk should be avoided instead of just the entire egg.

This pain-free scientific assessment also makes it ideal for children and Dr Khanaqa sees children from the age of three and over.

Dr Khanaqa says that the most common ailments he deals with in Ireland are chest infections and asthma, alcohol and smoking-related inflammations and smoking and diet-related issues.

Being a nutritional expert, Dr Khanaqa can give advice on a specific diet that will allow a person’s body, and its organs, to perform at optimal capacity.

In addition, Dr Azad also creates remedies from special blends of oils, which are used topically, and which provide relief for a range of ailments including arthritis, eczema and chest infections.

A recent patient, Paul O’Sullivan struggled with sleep and anxiety and went to visit Dr Khanaqa and said it gave him the greatest peace of mind.

Paul said ‘One of the tests showed that I was gluten intolerant, so I had further tests done and it turned out that I am coeliac, so I followed his diet recommendations, and it has changed my mental and my physical health by 100%.’

Paul says that he sleeps better and has less anxiety and has happily referred many people to Dr Khanaqa.

Emma, another client said: ‘I went to Dr Azad in June concerned about some eczema I had on my neck and eyelids. His test showed that I was highly allergic to both pork and alcohol. I immediately gave both of these up and now four months later, my eczema has totally cleared up. I found Dr Azad’s test very interesting and informative and it’s great to know going forward what foods to avoid to keep my eczema flare-ups at bay.’

For further information visit www.westcorkfoodintolerancetestingcentre.com or contact Dr Khanaqa at the West Cork Food Intolerance Testing Centre on 086-2272362 or email [email protected].