Doctoor.ie – a new walk-in and online doctor service in Macroom

Dooctor.ie is Ireland’s fastest growing walk-in and online GP service.

We are delighted to announce the recent opening of our new clinic at Workbase, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom (2nd floor of Deasy’s Pharmacy)

Here, at Dooctor.ie, our ethos is to provide affordable, accessible and convenient healthcare to the community.

We hope by doing so, we are able to empower people to take charge of their health by being able to access medical services promptly and efficiently.

To achieve this, our clinic will be open 7 days a week and supported by online consultation.

We strive to make our service available to all on a walk-in basis, without any appointments and we look forward to serving the community at Macroom and surrounding areas.

CURRENTLY WE HAVE 9 CLINICS - LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

Limerick, Ennis and Shannon, Tralee, Portlaoise, Athlone, Kilkenny, Carrigtwohill, and Bishopstown with Galway Swords and Sandyford opening within the next few weeks.

The key to our success and expansion has been our fantastic caring professionals, delivering the highest standard of care to our patients.

No appointment or registration required

AT DOOCTOR.IE WE PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

Walk-in Clinic, Full GP Service, Repeat Prescriptions, Blood Tests, MRI/X-ray/CT Referrals, Hospital/Minor Injury Unit Referrals

ONLINE SERVICES:

We offer the following online services which are available from 10.0am to 10.00pm, 7 days a week.

Phone or video consultation without the need to travel.

Have a consultation and get a prescription sent directly to the pharmacy of your choice and additionally, we can email you a sick certificate or arrange a referral if needed.

ONLINE PRESCRIPTIONS:

Also offering online prescriptions, quick and easy steps to get your prescription ready in minutes.

Repeat regular medications like contraceptive pills, hair loss tablets or if you need treatment now like urinary tract infection, asthma etc. just go online to dooctor.ie, fill out the simple questionnaire followed by secure €25 payment and our doctor will send the script instantly to the pharmacy of your choice on same day

OPENINGS TIME:

Walk-in GP Clinic: Monday - Friday 10.00am - 7.00pm

Online Services: 7 Days a Week - 10.00am - 10.00pm

CONTACT US:

0818 010 999 or 026 24144

[email protected]

Workbase, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom, Co Cork P12 WN82