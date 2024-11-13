DEELISH Garden Centre, on the banks of the River Ilen, just outside Skibbereen, has been a firm feature of West Cork life for four decades now.

Run by husband-and-wife team Noah and Maya Chase, it has been a model of sustainability since long before such phrases became highly fashionable.

Always in tune with the seasons, Noah explains why this time of year is ‘bare-root’ season – the ideal time for setting out one’s garden.

‘A lot of gardeners are very busy this time of year in planting hedging, trees, fruit trees or soft fruit,’ says Noah.

‘If you put them in the ground this side of Christmas, they have the time to establish a good root network; the foundations for the growing season ahead. We also have a bigger range of plants available at this time of year. Right now, we can offer some plants that we just cannot offer in pots for as good a deal in terms of value for money.’

Deelish consistently strive to keep prices low and quality high for their customers and it’s never more true than in the ‘bareroot’ season from November to March.

It isn’t only for those with gardens in mind either, as Deelish Garden Centre, always in tune with each season Deelish also supplies bare-root plants for farmers availing of the ACRES (Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme) – a generous and forward-thinking government initiative to encourage more planting of native trees, hedges and apple orchards.

Contact Noah directly for details, discounts and all necessary paperwork as last season's stock was very scarce nationwide.

In fact, Deelish have already put their trees where their mouth is, so to speak.

At the start of this year, to celebrate 40 years in business, they gifted a massive 4,000 native Irish trees – all of which are planted in West Cork and which are mapped for the public to see and appreciate.

Address: P81 P275

Phone: (028) 21374