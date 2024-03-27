Dairypower: Making work life more efficient for farmers

THE Courtney family have been farming in Castlehaven since the early 1800s and currently are milking 100 Friesian spring calving cows.

Fergus installed Dairypower Pro-Clean Scrapers in 2005. These scrapers have many unique features that make them the safest and most trouble-free system in the world.

This robust, animal-friendly system can be easily installed with no preinstallation work and all electrical parts overhead are kept away from the slurry.

The heavy-duty scraper blade and quattro-folded rail are hot-dip galvanised with a low and smooth profile, which is designed to prevent any injuries to the animals.

A patented double-spring loaded tongue keeps the rail clean, preventing slurry building up and allows the scraper to operate in extreme weather conditions.

The Pro-Clean Ratchet Scraper has been successfully installed in dairy, beef and pig units and is also used in other industrial projects.

In 2021 Fergus installed the Dairypower Smart Aeration System on an existing open slurry tank and is currently adding on a new slatted tank which will be covered by a new shed in the next few years.

This will provide extra winter housing and slurry storage on the Courtney farm. This system was introduced to the Irish market in 1998 and is now a market leader with over 4,000 systems in operation throughout the world.

Fergus’s motto is: keep things simple with less complications and the Dairypower Smart Aeration System allows that.

It is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly method of keeping slurry in a homogeneous pumpable state on his farm.

Having slurry on demand means he can easily plan where and when he can spread a few loads which provides more available slurry capacity and therefore the tank is seldom full.

Over the last few years, slurry has become very valuable and Fergus wants to get the most out of it.

Fergus’s wife Yvette completes grass measuring and budgeting once a week and they have noticed far better lush covers which results from consistent high nutrient slurry spread at the right time.

