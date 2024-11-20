Creed’s Dáil Campaign – ‘like moving up to Senior Level GAA!’

IT WAS hard to get Cllr Michael Creed to sit down long enough to do an interview with The Southern Star last month, but now that the general election campaign is in full swing he is busier than ever.

After a couple of changes of plan, we finally found a slot to meet in Macroom.

The minute he arrived, people started coming over to shake his hand and wish him well.

As soon as we got a chance to talk, I asked him how the campaign has been going for him. ‘It’s going very well, I must say. Canvassing can be hit or miss, because people are on the move so much and they may not be at home when I call, but I’ve managed to meet up with a lot of people at matches and other events, so it’s been good,’ he said.

Speaking of matches, I mention that I’ve heard he has a family connection to one of Cork hurling’s superheroes of 2024, star wingback Mark Coleman from Blarney.

‘That’s right, Mark’s mother Anne is my sister. We’re all very proud of Mark’s talent and dedication – achieving that level of skill and fitness takes huge discipline and focus. I’m delighted that he and his teammates have given the whole county so much to be proud of in recent years, and maybe they’ll go a step further in 2025, with a bit of luck!’ Cllr Creed said.

I’ve noticed he dipped his toe into the world of social media during this campaign, and his videos have been viewed thousands of times.

How has he found that experience?

‘Well, it’s a new world for me to be honest. I was never a fan of social media, but now in an election context I see the way my posts on the various channels help people to get to know a bit about me and what I stand for, so that’s good. I wouldn’t be going overboard with it, but I see the importance of it all the same,’ he said.

What has been your biggest learning during the campaign so far?

‘I’ve run four successful local election campaigns, so this is not my first rodeo, but it’s my first time going for the Dáil. It’s a bit like moving up to playing at senior level in the GAA!’ he said.

‘But look, I know the people in this part of the world are practical and reasonable. They are not looking for miracles, they just want help to navigate the system and to get what they are entitled to and what they need,’ he said.

‘Definitely, a few issues have come up time and time again. People are definitely worried about housing and they are worried about home care for the elderly. Child care is a big issue for people – the poor availability of child care in rural areas, for example, and the cost of it as well.’

‘I don’t have children myself but I am blessed with several nieces and nephews, and now I have grandnieces and grandnephews too. I get so much energy from spending time with them – they are our future. So I’m delighted that Fine Gael have put together a plan that will make a big difference to current child care provision, and all our communities will reap the benefits of that,’ he said.

How does he think the election will go?

‘Well, that’s in the hands of the people. Nobody can predict what way things will turn out when the ballot boxes are opened on Saturday November 30th. All I can tell you is that I’m getting a great reception on the doorsteps everywhere I’m canvassing. I want to thank people for their kind welcome and their unfailing courtesy. It’s a pleasure to meet so many old friends, and to get the chance to meet new people and hear their thoughts on the way this country works. I’d be honoured to represent them all in Dáil Éireann, but I need enough number one votes to get there. Simple as that!’ he said, before he drank the last drop of his coffee and headed back on the road.