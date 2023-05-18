Carbery Vets continue to grow and evolve

BACK in 1945 when the veterinary practice in Dunmanway was set up by the late Donal Rice, little did anyone know it would become part of one of the largest veterinary practices in the country with twenty full-time vets and a strong team of support staff, offering state-of-theart facilities to protect and improve large and small animal health.

Over the past seventy five years Carbery Vets have become a much-loved veterinary practice and recently became part of Glasslyn Vets, a high-quality veterinarian practice, with a proud history of service in Bandon and Kinsale.

Animal welfare is at the heart of everything that Carbery Vets do.

Its team of expert vets offer a great depth of knowledge and experience, and they are at the forefront of developments in important areas of animal health.

‘Working with Glasslyn Vets, and now Carbery Vets, has enabled me to grow as a vet. I have benefited from the expertise of my colleagues and great training opportunities’ says veterinary surgeon Aoife Sheehan.

‘As I come from a farming background, I really enjoy working with large animals and I get to do that every day.’

The main changes in the service of the vet’s practice in the last few months has seen a greater focus on smaller animals. In the early days, the main focus of business was on tuberculosis testing, but Carbery Vets now care for all sizes of animal – from large farm animals to family pets. A new addition to the service is a fully stocked shop and weight clinic for small animals.

Customer care is very important to the team. ‘You really get to know people,’ says Maighread McCarthy. ‘You get to know their personal stories … you see generations of clients – fathers passing on their farms to their sons and daughters. We really love being part of the community.’

It’s worth noting, too, that new customers at Carbery Vets can avail of a special ‘puppy bag’, full of canine goodies.

Carbery Vets is located on Bridge Street, Dunmanway. Telephone 023 8845206