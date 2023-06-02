WATCH: West Cork powers Munster to URC win



ON this week's podcast we're celebrating West Cork's influence on Munster's brilliant URC Championship win away, in South Africa, against the Stormers.

Tom Savage from Three Red Kings joins us to break down the huge impact West Cork men had on the final and the season as a whole, including Rosscarbery's John Hodnett, Inishannon's Jack Crowley, Skibbereen's Gavin Coombes and the Wycherley brothers from Bantry.

It's fair to say the West Cork Mafia are running things for Munster.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.