Tasty and tempting, pristine property with a studio

GOOD taste is something money can’t really buy, you either have it, or you don’t.

Although, that’s not strictly true, as there’s always the option of calling in the help of one of West Cork’s wonderful interior designers.

And then, of course, there’s the fact that people with shocking taste, most likely don’t even realise it, and are in a world of oblivion.

Who knows? In any case, the owners of 27 Ard Cleire, Ardmanagh, in Schull, very much tick the ‘good taste’ box.

Their superbly presented four/five-bed house is surely every estate agent’s dream with no dodgy décor ruining this property’s wide-ranging appeal.

Accommodation comprises a compact but high functioning kitchen/dining area, sun room and separate living room.

Bedrooms are spacious, with the option of using the fifth as a study or walk-in wardrobe, depending on your needs.

An added bonus is a detached studio on the nicely kept grounds, which again, could be used for general storage, or upgraded for alternative options.

All in all, ‘tasty’ is a word that best sums up this pristine property which needs nothing more than you to sign on the dotted line and unpack your belongings to call it home.

The sale is being managed by Pat Maguire Properties, Skibbereen. Call 028- 22822 or see patmaguuireproperties.com for more.