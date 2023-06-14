HOUSE OF THE WEEK Farmhouse with a cottage for €550k

Charming rural property with tourism potential

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Main residence, farmhouse and guest cottage with studio (five beds combined) on 1.8 acres, for €550k.

Location

Ten minutes outside Dunmanway town.

Selling points

Potential of accommodation.

UNIQUE and idyllic are two words that immediately spring to mind to describe Shiplake Mountain Farmhouse.

The property actually comprises a main house, studio, guest cottage and farmhouse, all set on 1.8 acres.

Current owners embarked on an restoration of the property in a sympathetic and sustainable way, during their 16-year ownership, with incredible results.

Accommodation in the main house comprises an open plan kitchen/dining space; living room with stairs to a loft bedroom; an office area and second bedroom.

The guest cottage is a one-bed with its own kitchen/living space while the farmhouse has two more bedrooms. There’s also a chalet, and studio with charming wood burning stove.

Combined, there’s a whole world of options and potential here. Shiplake Mountain Farmhouse has shared services, but all properties have separate meters for buyers interested in acquiring the property for agri-tourism or hospitality purposes.Gardens are landscaped with an established organic vegetable garden and the property is powered by working solar panels.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe is managing the sale. For more, see westcorkproperty.com or call 028-28122.