House of the Week: €1.95m Rocket House is firing up lots of interest from the US

THE Rocket House in fashionable Castletownshend, new to the market with an asking price of €1.95m, has sparked major interest in the US.

Despite current restrictions delaying in-person viewings, selling agent Maeve McCarthy has been busy giving potential buyers video ‘walk-throughs’ from this very impressive property.

Located in an enviable waterfront position in the coastal village, it’s a seven-bed 4,500 sq ft house, set on over half an acre. They’re the basics, but there’s nothing basic about this most exquisite property.

Taking its name from the flares that were once launched from here to guide ships into Castlehaven harbour, the main residence was originally built as a terrace of six two-storey Coast Guard cottages in 1868 by William Atkins, a notable Irish architect of the time.

It has since been comprehensively restored and converted to one substantial residence located off The Mall in the village ,which is known for its period properties.

This one is tasteful, restrained and respectful of its surrounds. Its current owners used it mainly as a holiday residence.

Reception rooms flow easily into each other with different access points onto the sun terrace and garden.

The bespoke oak fitted kitchen oozes warmth and charm and has a substantially-sized separate pantry (the joy!) and the dining area can cater for a 12-seater table and opens onto the sun terrace.

On the first floor, all the bedrooms have a coastal aspect and the guest accommodation has its own separate access to the garden. Gardens and lawns, running to the water, are just as delightful.

Maeve McCarthy says, not surprisingly, there’s lively interest in property. ‘I have a 3D tour I can email to interested parties and then for those few that are particularly interested, I video call them from the property and do a walk-through that way. Of the video calls I have done, most are to the States, but also to interested parties in Ireland.’

For more call 028-21533 or see charlesmccarthy.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary Seven-bed, six-bath, 4,500 sq ft house on over half an acre on the waterfront for €1.95m.

Location Off The Mall in Castletownshend village.

Selling points Waterfront location, privacy, views, space … will we go on?