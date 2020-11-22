A stroke of luck for house painters and DIY-ers

A Skibbereen cycling group is to benefit from an innovative paint re-use scheme.

Cycle Sense, which provides cycle training throughout Cork and Kerry, is to be given people’s unwanted paint which they can sell, at reduced rates, in the community.

It’s thanks to a pilot Community Paint Re-Use Scheme which is getting underway soon in the country.

Householders have traditionally brought their leftover paint to their local civic amenity site for disposal.

However, both the city and county councils have now received funding from the EPA’s Local Authority Prevention Network (LAPN) programme, which will see unused water-based paints in Civic Amenity Sites diverted towards either Cycle Sense, or the Northside Community Enterprise in Farranferris, Cork city. These groups will filter, remix, recolour and repackage the paint before selling it at reduced rates in the local community.

The pilot project will involve, among others, the civic amenity sites in Derryconnell, Schull and Clonakilty.

Not only will the project benefit the environment, it will also deliver economically in terms of job creation and reduced costs for the community groups and individuals who use the paint.

Welcoming the initiative, Cork county Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said: ‘This collaborative project between our two local authorities here in Cork is based on the circular economy model.

‘We’re all increasingly conscious of the finite nature of resources available to us.

‘Circular economies keep products in use for as long as possible and avoid waste.

‘I find it very encouraging to see this pilot Paint Re-use Scheme starting up. It’s positive news for the environment and for our communities and I hope it inspires more projects in the same vein.’

City Council’s mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh said he was delighted to see the initiative deliver environmental, economic and social benefits to the community.