HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Lettercollum, Timoleague

Cosy cottage combines heart and heritage

A COSY cottage full of character has just come to the market with a guide price of €300,000.

Lettercollum, Timoleague is a charming three-bed residence with heart, heritage and a timeless setting.

Located beside a community grounds and a sacred well, it offers a rare blend of comfort, tradition and lifestyle.

The cottage is just a short stroll from Timoleague village yet is set a world apart, cradled by manicured gardens and elevated grounds.

First impressions are lasting; the single-storey property is framed by classic wrought iron gates and approached via a sweeping driveway.

While relatively modest in footprint (100sqft) the home is efficient in layout offering two spacious reception rooms, three well-proportioned bedrooms, and warm, welcoming atmosphere throughout.

Yet it is the setting that truly captivates. Just next door lies the beating heart of the community – Argideen Rangers GAA Club – which is a hub of local life. Beside it, Our Lady’s Well offers a gentle contrast; timeless, tranquil and steeped in local history.

For many, it remains a sacred place of reflection and tradition, a cherished reminder of the area’s spiritual and cultural roots.

A short 750-metre stroll brings you to the charming village of Timoleague, known for its ancient abbey ruins, scenic harbour views, and vibrant sense of place.

This is a home perfect for dreamers, downsizers, first-time buyers - or anyone who still believes in the quiet magic of finding the right place, at just the right time.

Auctioneer is Henry O’Leary, Clonakilty (023 8835959, www.hol.ie)