Working in civil engineering can lead to a life of reward and satisfaction

In advance of students filling in their CAO choices this month, Jim Leahy, chair of Engineers Ireland (Cork) – right – offers his unique insight into a career which he’s enjoyed since 1987, and included working on the iconic Mizen Head footbridge.

Growing up on a farm near Crookstown, and with a dad who taught woodwork and mechanical drawing, there was always some type of ‘engineering’ project happening at home.

When I left school, where I liked maths and science subjects, I recall coming across a definition of civil engineering as being ‘making the best of the earth’s resources’.

‘Making the best’ sounded like a noble cause and so that’s the course I followed.

Sustainability is a major part of engineering these days and, amongst many definitions, it can be described as ‘the practice of using natural resources wisely to support present and future generations.’

Throughout my career I have been involved in many projects that aim to create a positive change for the planet so, in my own way, I like to think I have contributed as I had intended all those years ago.

When I graduated in 1987 I did what all my classmates did at the time – emigrated.

I left for work in the north of England, working on sites in York, Manchester and Leeds for three years and then I came back to Cork to work with PJ Hegarty Contractors in Cork.

These first few years were the formative years of my career.

I learned how to work with people on site and in design offices.

I learned how to work with other people effectively and to get projects completed.

I have always liked interacting with people and I have learned a lot from the many site managers, foremen and operatives, as well as the engineers I encountered throughout my career.

In the mid-90s I worked as a resident engineer, mainly on projects in Kerry including the Kerry airport runway and the Killarney sewerage scheme.

I was in Limerick for two years on a very interesting water reservoir and water tower project.

I also spent a number of years working as a project engineer in Eli Lilly in Kinsale which gave me an insight into life in the pharmaceutical industry where there are many engineers of different disciplines working together.

Engineers today have a wide array of career options across various industries, much more than when I graduated, where they can provide for a better future for us all.

They work in the fields of civil/structural, electrical, software, biomedical, environmental, aerospace, electronic, industrial, manufacturing and chemical.

All in all, the role of engineering is very much involved in providing solutions to many of the problems of our everyday lives.

I completed a diploma in safety and health in the University of Limerick in 1996 and RPS Consulting Engineers gave me the new role of health and safety manager.

There weren’t many of us engineers specialising in safety and specifically design safety at the time but the first set of construction regulations in 1995 had created a need for people like myself.

I have remained in that position since 2001.

This role enables me to have a view of many different types of construction projects.

My career has exposed me to many different types engineering projects as I have to have an understanding of how they are designed to constructed safely and maintained safely in the future.

These have included roads, water, flood relief, rail, healthcare, education, and others.

I was very lucky to be involved in the reconstruction of the iconic Mizen Head footbridge.

When my parents were alive, they visited the bridge and came across the plaque on the bridge which had my name (amongst others) on it!

For what was a low-level input compared to the people who carried out the actual reconstruction of the bridge, I will always be grateful for that acknowledgement.

I was also involved in a number of other West Cork-based projects, including the Port of Cork (Ringaskiddy) redevelopment, the Skibbereen Flood Relief project, the Dinish Island wharf extension in Castletownbere, the Haulbowline remediation and the Glandore cancer treatment centre in Cork.

To date my role as chairperson of the Cork region of Engineers Ireland has been one of learning: learning about the duties of the chair, and becoming more deeply involved in the greater organisation that is Engineers Ireland.

In my final six months I hope to, with the committee, continue to showcase engineering projects and engineering excellence in the Cork region, remembering that not all engineers work on large visible projects.

Some are less visible – some work on small projects, in small practices or work within large industries on projects that don’t get the same publicity as others but are nonetheless just as significant and vital.