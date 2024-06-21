Woman denies Macroom murder charge

A WOMAN has appeared at Bandon District Court charged with the murder of Michael Foley whose body was found at his home in Macroom on Tuesday, February 6th.

Court presenter Inspector Kay O’Donoghue told the court that Linda O’Flynn, 31, of Leeside Apartments, Cork, faced a single charge of murder. Giving evidence of arrest charge and caution, Detective Garda Denis Curtin said that Ms O’Flynn was arrested at Bandon Garda Station and charged with the murder of Mr Foley.

He said that when the charge was put to Ms O’Flynn she said that another individual ‘stabbed that man, not me, I had nothing to do with it’.

A distressed Ms O’Flynn said that she needed psychiatric help to ‘save myself from the trauma that I have seen’ and repeated in court that she was innocent. Ms O’Flynn also said that she feared for her safety and that she would need protection if she was placed in custody. She added: ‘I murdered no one, innocent until proven guilty.’

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said that as bail could not be granted on a murder charge in the district court he intended to apply to the High Court on Monday. He said that his client was in great distress and as a former heroin addict was in need of her daily medication. He also asked the court to make psychiatric supports available to her in custody.

Inspector O’Donoghue told the court that the DPP had given consent for Ms O’Flynn to be sent forward for trial.

Judge James McNulty said that the authorities would make the ‘appropriate arrangement’ to look after her safety and well-being in custody.

He remanded Ms O’Flynn in custody to appear again on Friday, June 21st at Bandon District Court.