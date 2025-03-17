Windfarm go-ahead despite Council’s fears

AN Bord Pleanála (ABP) has given the green light for a controversial windfarm 5km from Ballyvourney and 6km north of Ballingeary, despite concerns expressed by Cork County Council regarding its effect on the environment.

FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables have jointly received permission for the development of the Gort Uí Rathaile windfarm, with 13 turbines.

The submission to ABP in September 2022 was for 14 turbines with grid connection, a 110kV electrical substation and all site-related works on an area which covers 667 hectares.

It was granted a 10-year permission for a 35-year operation.

The farm will require road widening, the construction of one temporary bridge over the Sullane River and a turning point on the N22.

Because the farm will produce over 50mw and is deemed a ‘strategic infrastructure development’, the developers were able to bypass Cork County Council and apply directly to An Bord Pleanála, but the Council was entitled to submit observations.

An assessment by Cork County Council in 2022 said the project would ultimately result in the loss of a significant area of habitat and reduce these diminishing and pressurised habitats.

It also stated that, in their view, the plans would contravene the Cork County Development Plan 2022.

It recommended that should planning be granted, then 12 of the proposed turbines should be omitted on ecological grounds.

Gordon Kyle of SSE Renewables welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

‘The project represents a critical investment in Ireland’s carbon-neutral future,’ he said.

During construction, up to 60 jobs will be created, with six long-term jobs on completion.

The developers will also establish a ‘community benefit fund’ involving ‘hundreds of thousands of euro’.