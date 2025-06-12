West’s best help Rebels go Platinum with All-Ireland U14 football final success

Cork 5-9

Galway 2-13 (aet)

THE bonfire burning outside Timoleague on Sunday night was a sure sign that something big was happening – this was the welcome home for Cork’s U14 All-Ireland winning heroes.

Earlier in the day these talented young Rebels had outlasted Galway in extra time to capture the All-Ireland U14 Platinum title at Nenagh Éire Óg GAA Club. It sparked celebrations that led all the way to West Cork.

Captain fantastic Aoife Harte is one of five Ibane Ladies footballers on the victorious Cork U14 panel, so she had the honour of leading the homecoming in her home village.

‘The team got a Garda escort as far as the Bandon bridge, and there was a bonfire there,’ explains Mary Harrington, the Ibane Ladies stalwart who is also a mentor with this All-Ireland winning team.

‘A piper led the players through the village to the community centre – it was fantastic to see a big crowd out to welcome them home.’

There is certainly a West Cork influence on this inter-county team. Nine players from the division are on the panel, with captain Harte joined by her Ibane Ladies team-mates, Niamh Doyle, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins and Aibhlin McCarthy.

Kilmacabea’s Nell Kinsella emerged as one of the real heroes of the day – the talented young forward kicked 1-7, including a crucial goal in extra time. Grace O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) started. The St Colum’s duo of Emily Conlon and Niamh O’Sullivan are also involved.

‘To have nine representatives on the panel reflects so positively on how strong West Cork LGFA is right now,’ Mary Harrington adds.

‘All the girls have played such an important role in this journey. On Sunday Nell was a class act and was our top scorer, Aoife played a captain’s role and the amount of ground she covers is phenomenal, and Aoife Walsh did a brilliant marking job on the Galway centre forward, holding her scoreless from play.’

Even though it took Cork 22 minutes to kick their first score, these young Rebels didn’t panic. Reigning champions Galway had three points on the board before Nell Kinsella got Cork off the mark.

The Kilmacabea forward was on target again, before Torai O’Flynn replied for Galway. Then came a big moment just before half time: Cork’s first goal. Grace O’Sullivan was the creator, beating several Galway defenders before setting up Kate O’Connell to goal. It gave Cork the lead at the break, 1-2 to 0-4.

‘The girls showed real guts and determination,’ Harrington says.

‘We played against the wind in the first half, Galway went up by three points but our girls never panicked – we kept creating the scoring chances, and the goal we got in the first half came at a crucial time.’

The second half was a thriller. After Kinsella was on target again, Galway hit the front through an Ellie Harty O’Brien goal. At one stage the Connacht side led by three before Kate O’Connell goaled again to level the final, 2-4 to 1-7. It was tit-for-tat now, Kinsella edging Cork in front twice only for Galway to level.

Then scores from Kinsella and Maria Humphreys pushed Cork two ahead only for two late pointed frees from Mairead Mulkerrins sent the game to extra time.

Again, this was a nerve-jangler. At one stage Galway led by three, again, before Laura O’Mullane goaled to level it, 3-9 to 2-12. Kinsella was shining and nudged the Rebels into the lead before Fia Comerford scored a fourth goal for the champions-in-waiting, 4-9 to 2-12. When Kinsella rattled the net late on, it sealed a brilliant win as Cork won this title for the first time since 2019.

‘It’s a fantastic feeling to be involved with such a great bunch of girls and coaching team – it’s so rewarding to be part of this,’ Mary Harrington adds.

‘One of the mothers told me on Sunday night that not only have the girls grown as footballers, but they have also grown into impressive, confident young women – it’s been great to see how far these girls have come in the last 12 months.’

Scorers

Cork: N Kinsella 1-7 (3f); K O’Connell 2-0; F Comerford, L O’Mullane 1-0 each; M Humphreys, I Brosnan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Harty O’Brien 1-1; M Mulkerrins 0-4 (4f); K Brogan 0-3 (3f); S Cullinane (1f), T O’Flynn 0-2 each, S Keane 0-1.

Cork: MK Hannon; C Ambrose, A McCarthy, S Erangey; G O’Sullivan, A Walsh, L Mylod; A O’Mullane, N Doyle; O Murphy, N Kinsella, I Brosnan; K O’Connell, L O’Mullane, A Harte.

Subs: F Comerford, M Moynihan, M Humphreys, M Allen, M Lawlor, L Howard, A Ni Scannlain, K Collins, T Browne.

Galway: N Ní Churraoin; K Jennings, A McCormack, A Feeney; A Glynn, T O’Flynn, C Lipscombe; K McNulty, C Osborne; C Flanagan, K Brogan, E Harty-O’Brien; S Keane, S Cullinane, L Casserly.

Subs: M Mulkerrins, A Devine, A Gallagher, L Claxton-Rock, K O’Malley, E O’Donnell, R Byrnes-Humber, E Trayers.

Referee: Angela Gallagher (Dublin).