West Cork U14 age-grade set to explode in 2024

BY GER McCARTHY

THE new SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 season promises plenty of excitement, goals and three league champions in 2024.

This year’s U14 schoolboys age-grade is split into two divisions with 12 clubs contesting the Premier and Championship leagues. Bantry Bay Rovers, Castlelack, Drinagh Rangers, Dunmanway Town, Inter Clonakilty and Sullane will battle it out in the top tier. The Championship league will be contested by Ardfield, Castlelack United, Clonakilty Celtic, Kilmichael Rovers, Skibbereen and Togher Celtic.

Lyre Rovers and Dunmanway Town engaged in a season-long battle for the SuperValu U14 Premier League trophy last term. In the end, Rovers edged their rivals by a single point to capture the title.

Liam Ryan’s 19 goals were hugely important to Lyre’s success, as were Matthew Buttimer, Joe Twomey, Gearoid Donegan and Ewan Knowles efforts. Despite finishing runners-up, Dunmanway’s Alex Bramoulle, Luke Holland, Shaun O’Connell, Eoin O’Connor and Daniel Vassallo also weighed in with important strikes.

Dunmanway Town made up for the disappointment of missing out on league honours by lifting the U14 Cup – Alex Bramoulle, Luke Holland, Shane O’Connell and Daniel Vassallo were on target in the 4-1 cup final win against Kilgoban Rebels.

2024’s SuperValu WCSSL U14 schoolgirls’ age-grade promises to be as exciting as its schoolboys’ equivalent with five clubs taking part in league, cup and shield competitions. Bantry Bay Rovers, Clonakilty AFC, Drinagh Rangers, Lyre Rovers and Sullane are this season’s entrants with Drinagh Rangers looking to continue their recent domination.

Last year, the Canon Crowley Park side won all 12 Premier League fixtures en route to becoming champions. Rangers will be amongst the favourites for silverware once again but can expect a stern challenge from the likes of Sullane and Bantry Bay. Katie Collins enjoyed a standout season up front for Rangers by netting 14 goals in all competitions. Rosie O’Donovan, Áine Collins, Emily Buttimer, Sarah Buttimer and Muireann Campbell also scored some important strikes during Drinagh’s title-winning campaign.