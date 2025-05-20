WEST CORK GARDA YOUTH AWARDS: West Cork teenagers held up as beacons of inspiration

INSPIRING teenagers from across West Cork were honoured last Friday night at the West Cork Garda Youth Awards, which were held in the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry.

Now in its 29th year, the awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21.

On the evening, Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan praised the organisers and judges of the awards and in particular, former Gda James O’Mahony, the driving force behind the annual awards.

Beginning in 1995, the annual awards are now replicated right across the country.

The following West Cork teenagers were rightly recognised and acknowledged on Friday, for their contribution to society, both at home and abroad.

Overall Awards:

Jack Murphy (18), Ballylickey, Bantry.

When his sister, who suffers with a serious heart condition, collapsed at home, Jack was able to intervene.

First aid and defibrillator trained, he alerted the emergency services and kept her safe until they arrived.

Jake also intervened when his grandfather was attacked by a cow, keeping the other animals away and ensuring that his grandfather remained safe.

Jack has also been recognised as student of the year at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

Chloe-Anne O’ Callaghan (16), Schull

Chloe-Anne has a strong sense of social values, and has assisted with and raised funds for wheelchair basketball in Bantry.

The student has also volunteered in her local charity shop, completed training in water safety, and is an active member of Durrus Athletics Club, with whom she has competed locally and at national levels.

Cian Hurley (17), Bandon

Cian is a member of Bandon GAA Club, and completed the Dermot Earley leadership programme.

Cian has volunteered with children with additional needs, and is also a member of Bandon Soccer Club where he volunteered in a similar programme there and was described as having a ‘fantastic demeanour’.

Evan Collins (16), Skibbereen

Evan recently achieved his dream of becoming a world kickboxing champion, and also volunteers to coach younger members in the club.

Evan has actively campaigned against bullying, and has shown others that he is there to support them.

An advocate for other students in Skibbereen Community School, Evan was recently the grand marshal for the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Skibbereen.

Cara Courtney (17), Boherbue

Cara travelled to Kolkata in India to help children living in deprived conditions, and has also raised funds for the Hope Foundation.

Cara is also actively involved with her local girl guides, and has assisted children with special needs in her local gymnastics club.

District Awards:

Bantry - Jane Seegers (19), Ballydehob

Jane undertook a sustainability project while at Schull Community College and played a lead role in an Oceans Plastics project, organising a beach clean-up and upcycling the collected plastic into new items.

The young environmentalist was unfortunately unable to attend on the evening, and her mother Noreen Dalton accepted the award on her behalf.

Bandon - Cora Harrington (18), Ballinadee

Cora has been actively involved in the Ballinadee/Ballinspittle Foróige group for over three years, and was part of a group that renovated a space next to the local community hall.

She has attended leadership training in Maynooth in order to facilitate community project planning and mentoring younger Foróige members.

Cora has raised funds for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, and also gave a public speech at the fundraiser event.

Clonakilty - Niamh O’ Driscoll (18), Skibbereen

Niamh travelled to Lourdes in 2024 as part of a volunteer group of transition year students from Skibbereen Community School, and is also a trained lifeguard and swimming instructor.

She has completed her bronze Gaisce award, and plays music to elderly hospital residents on a regular basis.

Macroom - Alexander Corrigan (15), Lissarda

Alexander used facial imaging technology and artificial intelligence to reconstruct the face of Theobald Wolfe Tone, and following further research, Alexander became aware that two Irish World War I medals were being auctioned in London.

Alexander cycled from Ballymichael in Lissarda to Castletownbere to raise €1,800, and ensured that these artefacts of Irish history would be brought home.

Group Awards:

Skibbereen Community School Youth Volunteers

This group of five students from Skibbereen Community School volunteered their time and energy to assist pilgrims with ill health and disabilities during a Diocese of Cork and Ross pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Jack Hehir (18), Rossmore and Seléena Connolly (18), Skibbereen

Seléena and Jack were described as ‘outstanding role models’ for their fellow peers in Mount Saint Michael Secondary School in Rosscarbery.

They have excelled in rowing, competing at national and international level, representing Ireland at the Coupe de la Jeunesse competition. Both are also volunteer coaches.

Renew IT Kinsale Community School:

These students from Kinsale Community School refurbished old laptops and gave them a second life by donating them to their partner school in Tanzania, minimising e-waste while helping their compatriots in Tanzania.

Special Achievement Awards:

Bakhtyar Nabi (19), Clonakilty

Bakhtyar escaped war in his native Afghanistan by travelling on foot with his brother through the mountains.

They eventually arrived in Ireland, where Bakhtyar has formed a cricket team in Cork city and has been selected for a Munster cricket team.

Emma Kelly (19), Bantry

Among her school community in Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, Emma is seen as an inspiration to those around her.

She has a strong work ethic, caring attitude and a dogged determination to create a positive future for herself.

Emma has reached out to other students in need to encourage include, motivate and to support them.

Cormac O’ Callaghan (18) Kinsale

Cormac lives with the condition Emery-Dreifuss Muscular Dystrophy, which causes progressive muscle weakness but nevertheless he is a keen cyclist and he has competed at a national and international level in para-cycling, including the World Cup in Italy and the World Championships in Scotland.

Cormac was unable to attend on the evening, and his parents Con and Liz accepted the award on his behalf.

Community Safety Awards:

Drive Wise Project, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty

These students from Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty took it upon themselves to educate their peers on road safety.

They made direct contact with the Road Safety Authority, sourced and distributed hi-vis vests to the school community and educated their peers.

Naoise Quinn (18) and Ailíse O’ Sullivan (19), both Skibbereen

On September 3rd 2024, Naoise Quinn and Ailíse O’Sullivan were walking on the beach at Baltimore.

They heard a distressed male, who was on the phone, and in obvious distress.

This man ran towards the cliff edge, with the clear intention of jumping off.

Naoise physically stopped him from doing so, and Ailíse rang 999 emergency services.

They remained with the man, and kept him safe until the Gardaí arrived.

Outstanding Contribution to Youth Award (Posthumous)

Catherine Duggan Bandon

Catherine joined Bandon Athletic Club in 1967 at the age of nine.

Fifty years later, she was the club’s longest serving member, while still competing for the club in Cork County Masters.

Acting as a coach to young athletes with Bandon Athletic Club, Catherine was selfless and dedicated to Bandon Athletic Club, she never ‘wrote anyone off’ as there was always a second chance, and also paid the membership for those who could not afford it.