West Cork Garda force down by 9%

GARDA numbers in West Cork have dropped by 9% under the current government, according to the leader of the Social Democrats (SD).

The latest figures show that there are 28 less gardaí serving in West Cork. There was a toal of 308 at the end of 2020, Deputy Holly Cairns said this week.

‘This government has allowed a recruitment crisis to worsen,’ she added. ‘Garda numbers have been falling steadily across the country since 2015, and that trend has affected numbers in West Cork significantly over the term of this government.

‘Our gardaí are incredibly hardworking and do a great service for West Cork, but the low staffing numbers put them under incredible pressure. These stressful working conditions have a knock-on effect of discouraging people from joining the gardaí, she said. ‘Out of the 108 trainees to graduate Templemore last month, only 10 were assigned across the entirety of Cork, Kerry and Limerick. And the number of retiring gardaí far exceeds the number of new recruits nationally.’

Councillors in the county have invited the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to address them in person about the falling numbers and the drop in a visible Garda presence in the area. Cllrs have heard how Drimoleague Garda Station is without a garda, while Kealkil Garda Station is open only part-time.

It has also emerged that Drinagh does not have an appointed garda for the local station there since the retirement of the last serving garda there.

Cllr Seamus McGrath (FF) raised the motion at last week’s meeting of the local authority calling for the Council to invite Commissioner Harris to a meeting to discuss the situation.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said Drimoleague’s Garda Station has been closed for a while due to a lack of numbers.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) requested that Justice Minister Helen McEntee be asked to attend the meeting as well.

The recruitment of gardaí has never been so bad, he said.

‘I’ve spoken to a young man who recently passed out, who is seriously considering walking away from the job. McDonalds would pay more,’ said Cllr Collins.

‘Rural Ireland has been opened up for the criminals since those garda stations were closed.’

His brother, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire), said this government and past governments have left the gardaí down.

‘We’ve seen our garda stations in Goleen and Adrigole closed in recent years,’ said Cllr Collins.

‘There’s no doubt community policing is probably the most important way to police. If you are on the ground you see what is going on in communities,’ said Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said that during the Kinsale 7s extra gardaí are drafted into the town and crime is reduced as a result that weekend.