West Cork drivers and co-drivers making the trip to Killarney for Historic Rally

BY MARTIN WALSH

SATURDAY’S Killarney Towers Historic Rally, the final tarmac rally of the season has attracted a capacity entry of 150 crews headed by last year’s winners, Belfast’s Jonny Greer and his Sligo co-driver Niall Burns, who will again campaign the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth 4x4 they drove to victory last year. It was Greer’s first ever victory in a Motorsport Ireland event.

Runners up for the last two years, Killarney’s Alan Ring and his Newcestown co-driver Adrian Deasy (Subaru Legacy RS) will be aiming to secure that so far elusive victory.

The fact that the organising Killarney and District Car Club are not using either Moll’s Gap of Ballaghbeama this time around has not detracted from the rally. The return of a night stage for the first time in a few years could provide the sting in the tail. Former Irish Tarmac Historic Rally champions Welshman Neil Williams and his Ardfield co-driver Anthony O'Sullivan (Ford Escort RS1800) expect to continue their strong form in Killarney and while they were fourth last year, a podium spot is certainly within their compass.

Rosscarbery co-driver Alistair Wyllie partners English driver Tom Clark (Ford Escort RS1800) while Enniskeane’s Sean Hayde calls the notes for Welsh favourite Melvyn Evans (Ford Escort RS1800). Other local co-drivers in action are Ballincollig’s Brian Duggan, who competes with Killeagh’s Allen Treacy (Ford Escort RS1800) and Clondrohid’s Eoghan McCarthy renews his regular partnership with English driver Alan Watkins (Ford Escort RS2000).

In the Modified category, Barryroe co-driver Dylan Doonan competes with East Cork driver Cian Walsh (Toyota Corolla) and Clonakilty’s Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort) has his second outing of the year.

The ceremonial start takes place in the Killarney town centre on Friday evening and the opening stage on Saturday - Dromin (near Killorglin) begins at 9.38am followed by Caragh Lake (10.17am) and Shanera (10.57am) with service at the Liebherr complex in Fossa. The loop is repeated in the afternoon with another service halt prior to the penultimate stage Rockfield (3.10pm) another service and the final stage (Rockfield 2) at 5.24pm. The finish ramp celebrations in Killarney town centre are scheduled for 6.30pm.