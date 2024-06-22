West Cork Academy secures top-six finish at Kennedy Cup

THE West Cork Academy returned home having achieved a marvellous sixth-place finish at this year’s SFAI Kennedy Cup at the University of Limerick.

Eamon Bradfield and Jack O’Sullivan’s squad followed in the footsteps of last year’s West Cork Academy representatives by finishing in the top six in the country after another positive week at the Kennedy Cup.

For the second year in a row, the West Cork Academy entered the Kennedy Cup’s knockout stages on the back of three group wins and maximum points.

Wexford awaited West Cork in the cup quarter-finals on day three of the tournament. The Leinster side settled quickly, but Bay Rovers goalkeeper Conor Hourihane was equal to their opening effort. West Cork forced a corner immediately after – Riverside Athletic’s Conor Murphy could only watch as his point-blank header was tipped onto the crossbar and away to safety by Wexford’s goalkeeper.

Despite those chances, a high-tempo encounter remained scoreless at the 15-minute mark. Opportunities remained scarce and West Cork needed Paddy O’Brien to deflect an attempt away from danger before a scoreless half concluded.

Pressing high, Wexford prevented their opponents from settling into their usual rhythm early in the second period. Luke O’Neill fired a free kick wide but it was Wexford who finally opened the scoring after 38 minutes through Lee Jordan.

Creditably, West Cork peppered Wexford’s penalty area throughout the closing quarter. Despite a valiant effort, the West Cork Academy failed to net an equaliser and lost a close game 1-0.

***

Defeat to Wexford meant the West Cork Academy entered the SFAI Kennedy Plate competition to decide the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth overall tournament placings.

Waterford were the semi-final opponents on day four. West Cork grabbed the lead after 22 minutes. Luke O’Neill embarked on a marauding run down the left wing, cut into the penalty and the Clonakilty AFC player’s low effort squirmed beyond the Waterford goalkeeper’s grasp. A deserved 1-0 lead from a player netting his fourth goal in as many games. West Cork continued to press with Fionn Coppinger forcing a save from a downward header to end a positive first half.

West Cork sealed a 2-0 victory with one of the goals of the tournament. Luke O’Neill picked the ball up on the halfway line before dribbling past two defenders and curling home a majestic 20-yard effort for his fifth strike of the week. It was a goal befitting the competition and sealed West Cork’s place in the Kennedy Plate decider.

***

Cork overcame the Dublin District Schoolboys League (DDSL) in the second semi-final to set up Friday’s Kennedy Plate final showdown. Disaster struck as West Cork got off to the worst possible start by conceding a goal inside three minutes – a terrific first-time Zinedine Louadah volley gave goalkeeper Conor Hourihane no chance.

The West Cork goalkeeper produced two superb stops as Cork threatened to put the game out of reach before half-time. Fionn Coppinger helped settle West Cork nerves but Louadah went close once again only to be denied by Hourihane.

West Cork were much improved at the start of the second period but unable to unlock Cork’s defence despite numerous forays forward. Paddy Haughney and Luke O’Neill were prominent with O’Neill watching one goal-bound attempt saved by Cork’s net-minder.

Oisin McCarthy fired wide as West Cork intensified their search for a leveller heading into the closing stages. Alas, it was Cork who scored the second goal of a tight contest two minutes from the end, with Cillian McAuliffe on target.

Despite the loss, the West Cork Academy can reflect on a hugely positive week at the University of Limerick and sixth-place finish.

2024 West Cork Academy SFAI Kennedy Cup squad: Jack Allen (Castlelack), Darragh Bradfield (Riverside Athletic), Harry Chambers (Castlelack), Fionn Coppinger (Clonakilty AFC), Charlie Curtin (Castlelack), Rory Ecklof (Kilmichael Rovers), Paddy Haughney (Clonakilty AFC), Conor Hourihane (Bay Rovers), Daniel Kiely (Castlelack), Oisín McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), Donal McSweeney (Castlelack), Conor Murphy (Riverside Athletic), Eoin Murphy (Castlelack), Paddy O’Brien (Dunmanway Town), Gearoid O’Keefe (Castlelack), Luke O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC), Rory O’Sullivan (Sullane), Ronan Twomey (Clonakilty AFC), Conall Whooley (Drinagh Rangers).