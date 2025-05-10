West Cork Academy rubs shoulders with Valencia and Real Sociedad at Surf Cup International tournament

LA LIGA clubs Valencia and Real Sociedad were amongst the West Cork Academy’s high-profile opponents at the 2025 Surf Cup International tournament in Salou over the May bank holiday weekend.

The Surf Cup International is a series of international soccer tournaments that sees hundreds of the world’s top youth academies from all around the world compete in different locations.

The latest iteration of the renowned tournament saw the West Cork Academy U14 schoolboys travel to Salou near Barcelona, spending a week training and competing against some of the best academies on the continent.

As part of the West Cork Academy U14s preparations, David Hall’s side played two friendlies in the days preceding the main event. Local sides Cambrils and Reus were the opponents. La Pastoreta Football Stadium hosted both games with Aidan Whooley and Cole O’Tuama each netting braces in a marvellous 4-3 win over Cambrils. CF Reus proved too strong, amid searing temperatures of 27 degrees, winning 5-2 despite Jack Allen and Eoin Hickey finding the net.

Still acclimatising to the hot temperatures, day one of the Surf Cup International began with West Cork losing their opener to Catalonia club Tortosa.

Next up that same day was a high-profile meeting with world-famous La Liga outfit Valencia. Not alone did West Cork’s players and travelling supporters have to contend with a world-class opponent, but also Valencia’s Ultras who made plenty of noise with their fireworks and drums. Jack Allen was West Cork’s lone scorer in a chastening loss played out amid rising temperatures.

Day two saw a much more settled looking West Cork Academy get to grips with the tournament. Norwegian professional club SK Brann edged a close contest 1-0 despite West Cork playing the majority of the game with ten players following an early red card. A late goal, conceded from a free-kick, broke the U14 academy side’s hearts after a superb performance.

David Hall’s side were rewarded for their improved displays with a merited 4-1 victory over another La Liga club, Gymnastique de Tarragona. Sullane’s Cole O’Tuama scored a hat-trick and Eoin Hickey also netted in a terrific win.

Alas, the eventual tournament winners and renowned La Liga club Real Sociedad defeated West Cork 4-0 in their final outing. Once again, the rural academy did themselves proud against world-class opposition to end a productive week in Salou.

‘We really took that last game to Real Sociedad,’ West Cork Academy coach David Hall said.

‘We received a lot of compliments in terms of our physicality and our technical proficiency. For an Irish team, we did very well. It was a very worthwhile trip and a great experience for the boys.’

The West Cork Academy squad included Oisin Kelleher (Dunmanway Town), Oisin Griffin (Ardfield), Lovro Kordic (Clonakilty AFC), Tadgh Farrell (Togher Celtic), Aaron Harrington (Castlelack), Donnacha Collins (Drinagh), Fiachra Garrett (Skibbereen), Aidan Whooley (Clonakilty AFC), Michael Collins (Clonakilty AFC), Calum Craig (Castlelack), Cole O’Tuama (Sullane), Patrick O’Leary (Lyre Rovers), Hugh McCarthy, Harry Hall (both Dunmanway Town), Cillian Kingston (Drinagh Rangers), Eoghan Foley, Max Bramoulle (both Dunmanway Town), Michael Ryan (Lyre Rovers), Sean O’Tuama (Sullane), Eoghan Holland, Vittor Coutinho (Dunmanway Town), Rory Ecklof (Kilmichael Rovers), Sam Mullany, Eoin Hickey (both Bay Rovers), Jack Allen (Castlelack) and Dara Ryan (Lyre Rovers).