West Cork Academy begin SFAI Munster campaigns

BY GER MCCARTHY

THE West Cork Academy got its SFAI National Inter-League season underway with multiple teams in Munster schoolboys action this past weekend.

A weekend of awful weather conditions did not help West Cork as they faced difficult opponents across U12, 13, 14 and 16 age-grades.

Each academy squad will be involved in provincial round-robin group games over the coming months. Depending on their (group) finishing place, West Cork’s representatives will progress to knockout shield, bowl and competitions against leagues from around the country.

A depleted West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys side produced an excellent first-half display, despite changing ends a goal behind, away to the Cork Schoolboys League in Carrigaline last Sunday.

The visitors ran out of steam in the second period before losing 5-0. Next up for West Cork is an away trip to Limerick County on November 16th/17th before finishing off their group stage against Kerry on December 7th/8th.

West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys: Daire Hurley, Luke O’Neill, Matthew Buttimer, Oisin McCarthy, Milo Kinsella, Padraig O’Sullivan, Charlie Curtin, Conor Murphy, Sean Platt, Gearoid O’Keefe, Kevin Duffy, Kalan Murphy, Liam Ryan.

The rural academy’s U15 Schoolboys were scheduled to host the Kerry Schoolboys League in Canon Crowley Park, Drinagh. That fixture had to be postponed but will be replayed as soon as possible.

*

Limerick Desmond proved too strong for West Cork’s U14 Schoolboys in Brinny last Sunday.

A competitive Munster U14 Inter-League opener saw the visitors emerge 4-1 winners. Two different West Cork teams lined out in each half ensuring each squad member tasted inter-league action.

Aidan Whooley netted for the home team on an afternoon Sean O’Tuama, Eoghan Foley, Dara Ryan and Micheal Ryan also played superbly. A trip to Kerry takes place on November 16th/17th prior to the U14s hosting the Cork Schoolboys League.

West Cork Academy U14 Schoolboys: Oisin Griffin, Eoin Foley, Michael Ryan, Max Bramoulle, Dara Ryan, Eoin Holland, Sam Mullany, Sean O’Tuama, Jack Allen, Rory Ecklof, Patrick O’Leary, Vittor Leite Coutinho, Fiachra Garrett, Callum Craig, Michael Collins, Hugh McCarthy, Lovro Kurdic, Tadhg Farrell, Aaron Harrington, Oisin Kelleher.

Brinny was also the venue for last Sunday’s SFAI Munster U13 Inter-League clash between West Cork and Limerick Desmond.

A high-scoring affair ended 5-2 to Desmond despite Ben Machie twice finding the net for the home county. All West Cork’s players acquitted themselves well including Oliver Kiely, Dylan O’Brien, Danny Carroll and Kingsley Crosby.

West Cork U13s will take on Limerick County (away) in the middle of November before rounding off a four-team group by playing Cork United (home) on December 7th/8th.

The West Cork Academy U12 Schoolboys suffered defeat away to Limerick Desmond in Kileady last weekend. Alfie Power netted the visitors’ solitary goal and West Cork will hope for a better result at home to Cork United next month. Noah Kingston, Eoin Hayes, Tiernan O’Regan and Zack Murphy impressed for the visitors.

West Cork Academy U12 Schoolboys: Padraig O’Donovan, Daniel Brady, Noah Kingston, Oisin Cullinane, Tiernan O’Regan, Luca O’Donovan, Joey Bennett, Eoin Hayes, Alfie Power, Max O’Keefe, Miguel Menezes, Caolan Cleary, Zach Murphy, Michael O’Sullivan, Harry Duggan, Rion O’Mahony, Adam O’Shea, Liam Carey, Oskar Ustianowski, Josh Quinn.