Wedding vow ‘in sickness and in health’ took on real meaning for West Cork couple

THE wedding vow ‘in sickness and in health’ took on a real meaning for a West Cork couple after one of them suffered a serious fall soon after their nuptials.

Baltimore residents Stephen Curran and Johannes Haffner were married on March 9th last, but three weeks later on Good Friday, Johannes seriously injured his back after falling down some stairs.

‘He needed surgery and has spent the past three months recuperating and it will probably be another six before he is fully recovered but he’s back at work and is very lucky,’ said Stephen.

Stephen is originally from Belfast and in 1979, when he was seven he moved with his family to Clonakilty where they ran the Cinema Bar (now the Sugán).

In a strange coincidence, Johannes moved from Germany on the very same day to Baltimore with his family, to a property which is now Rolf’s Country House, which he now runs with his sister Friederike.

The two, however, didn’t cross paths until 17 years ago, when they met at a friend’s dinner party.

‘I couldn’t stand him at first!’ said Stephen. ‘But he found out that I was going on holidays to Gran Canaria shortly after and when I arrived at the airport he was already there with his ticket. The rest is history!’

The wedding proposal was almost accidental, said Stephen, who works as a placement supervisor at UCC’s School of Education.

The couple have a second home in Bernau in the Black Forest in Germany, where Johannes is originally from and usually spend Christmas there.

‘In 2022 I visited a jewellers in a nearby town and got a ring for myself. When Johannes saw it, he loved it and got one aswell. I sent a picture to my friend Barry Foley who thought we were engaged and he said he’d be so proud to be my best man! Johannes looked at me and said something along the lines of “sure we might as well do it now so!” and that’s pretty much how it came about!’ said Stephen.

The wedding took place on March 9th in Markree Castle in Sligo with family and friends jetting in from all over the world to attend.

‘March 9th was also the eve of Johanne’s 55th birthday so he can never forget our anniversary now!’ said Stephen (52).

Rather than having celebrations the day after the wedding, they opted instead for a party the night before, which also allowed guests to mingle and get to know each other. ‘I think around 84 of the 100 guests were in the Radisson for an 80s disco and it was a super evening,’ he said.

On the day itself, everyone involved with the exception of the photographer, was a friend or family member making it a very intimate affair.

‘Our photographer was Mark Capilitan and it was his first and last gay wedding in his 17 years, as he’s since retired,’ said Stephen.

Johannes’ childhood friend John Hallihane was his best man and Stephen’s was friend Barry Foley.‘Pete Hurley, Barry’s partner directed the humanist ceremony with the help of friend and grooms-maid Gigi Misra who performed a Hindi blessing, added Stephen.

Johannes nieces Anna-Sofie and Victoria Haffner were his groomsmaids and Stephen had his sister Lisa Curran and friend Christina Callaghan.

Lost family members were remembered through pictures on a grand piano in the room including Stephen’s dad Denis and his sister Denise who sadly passed aged 21 from cancer along with Johanne’s dad Rolf.

There was a strong West Cork flavour to the wedding, with lots of personal touches thanks to a creative Stephen.

‘Daffodils are Johannes’ favourite flower so I brought 3,500 of them from West Cork Daffodils to Sligo. I decorated the venue with them, along with greenery from our garden in Baltimore and also made all the bouquets. I also made Bailey’s chocolate truffles to put on every plate as favours. We got our suits from Tom Muphy’s on Patrick Street and our cake was a cheese cake from Field’s in Skibbereen,’ said Stephen.

He admitted he’s not a fan of public speaking and for his speech he read the first love letter Johannes had ever sent him and the song for their first dance was Elton John’s ‘Your Song.’

Another favourite of theirs, ‘Evergreen’ by Barbara Streisand was also played during the ceremony.

In a surprise touch he had arranged for a fire-breathing performance after dinner, and guests danced the night away to a seven piece band and DJ.

‘I think last guests went to bed at 4.45am!’ he said.

The couple were gifted a stay at Ballyfin Castle as a mini-moon and hope to head to Canada for a longer break in the future.

‘It’s been an eventful six months for sure,’ said Stephen who took over the kitchen in Rolf’s while his husband was recuperating.

‘The Haffner’s are my family, of course I was going to chip in. We’re actually at the end of the process of taking back Johannes’ grandfather’s name, ‘von Wasselnheim.’ He was imprisoned by the Nazis for burning and hiding the records of the citizens of his town so they couldn’t discover who was Jewish or Socialist and Johannes is very proud of him.’

Johannes’ fall has put things very much in perspective, he said.

‘No one knows what’s going to happen next, but we’re so grateful that Johannes is making a recovery and when something like that happens it really shows that love conquers all.’

