‘We felt like we left that game behind us,’ admits Clonakilty boss after Munster final loss

Ballymacarbry 2-10

Clonakilty 0-13

(after extra-time)

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THIS feels like one that got away from Clonakilty, and head coach David Aherne agrees. This Munster LGFA senior B title was there to be won. Clon had their chances, but didn’t take them. Instead, Waterford outfit Ballymacarbry did.

The Cork senior B champions put in a commendable effort in Mallow before falling short to a more experienced opponent that used all their know-how to edge a cracking provincial decider.

Clonakilty took Ballymacarbry to extra-time before Karen McGrath’s goal late in the second additional period settled an otherwise even contest.

Aherne’s side will rue missed chances at the end of both halves that could have delivered a different outcome. Yet the Clonakilty head coach can be proud of his squad’s collective efforts that delivered five final appearances and Cork LGFA silverware in 2024.

‘We felt like we left that game behind us,’ Aherne commented.

‘I thought we had the game there for the winning at the end of normal time. Unfortunately, we didn’t take our chances.

‘Besides that, I can’t fault the girls one single bit. They have been incredible, not just today, but all throughout the year. Their attitude, commitment, everything, I can’t ask any more of them.

‘We started back in January. It has been an incredible 12 months. We made five finals. I really can’t ask any more than that.’

Sinéad O’Donovan and Siofra Pattwell were in excellent form up front and combined for nine of Clonakilty’s points. Full back Siobhán Callnan produced another stellar individual display while Millie Condon, Ruth Shanley and Ashling Hutchings also impressed.

As for the winners, the highest compliment you can pay Clonakilty is that Ballymacarbry were forced to dig deep and go to extra-time before finally emerging victorious. Waterford star Kellyann Hogan kicked seven points and four of those were frees converted in difficult conditions. Bríd McMaugh, Sadhbh Hallinan and Aileen Wall were others to stand out.

Clonakilty got off to a rousing start with Sinéad O’Donovan (two) and Aisling Moloney efforts answered by Kellyann Hogan. Katie O’Driscoll burst clear and pointed to make it 0-4 to 0-1.

Playing in fits and starts, Ballymacarbry moved back to within a single point courtesy of efforts from Hogan (free) and Bríd McMaugh.

Clon’s Aoife O’Flynn Meade rattled the crossbar before Siofra Pattwell (free) and Aisling Moloney efforts made it 0-6 to 0-3. Frustratingly, wasted opportunities cost the Cork representatives the chance to extend their lead.

Ballymacarbry took advantage with Kellyann Hogan (two) and Lily Browne points levelling matters after Aileen Browne’s goal attempt hit the side netting. Level at the break, 0-6 apiece.

Having changed ends, Siofra Patwell got Clon off the mark shortly after the restart. Goals would prove crucial to the Munster final’s eventual outcome and Ballymacarbry netted their first after 32 minutes. Bríd McMaugh’s long delivery was punched to the net by Aileen Wall, who bravely beat an out-rushing Martina O’Brien. Another Hogan point made it 1-7 to 0-7 but, once again, Clonakilty fought back with Patwell (free), Sinéad O’Donovan and Kiya O’Mahony levelling matters.

O’Donovan had a goal ruled out before pushing the Brewery Town team back in front with six minutes to go. Ballymacarbry rarely panic and used all their experience to earn Kellyann Hogan a free which the Waterford inter-county nailed to send the Munster final to extra-time.

Siofra Patwell fired over in the first additional period, a timeframe Kellyann Hogan saw a shot come back off the post and Martina O’Brien deny Karen McGrath from close range. It was 1-9 to 0-12 heading into the final ten minute-period when Aoife Barron scored to hand Ballymacarbry another lead.

Hogan landed her fourth free and, as a tiring Clonakilty floundered, the Waterford senior B champions calmly worked the ball to Karen McGrath who billowed the net to decide the outcome.

Clonakilty rallied in injury-time but were unable to conjure up what would have been a winning goal.

‘We are hoping the girls (from our panel) who moved abroad will be back next year,’ David Aherne added.

‘We have a very young squad with a lot of girls playing senior for the first time this year; they really stepped up to the plate. Today, there was no choice really but to push up on them. I suppose that left space in behind, Ballymacarbary are experienced and exploited that to the full.

‘At that late stage, we had to go for it and throw everything at it. It wasn’t to be today. We are not happy with moral victories. Clonakilty came up here today fully expecting to win. We were extremely confident and we very nearly managed it.’

Scorers

Ballymacarbry: K Hogan 0-7 (4f); A Wall, K McGrath 1-0 each; B McMaugh, L Browne, A Barron 0-1each.

Clonakilty: S O’Donovan 0-5 (1f); S Pattwell 0-4 (3f); A Moloney 0-2; K O’Driscoll, K O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Ballymacarbry: L Fitzpatrick; S Hallinan, M McGrath, M Ryan; K McGrath, R Browne, C Hallinan; A Barron, K Hogan; A Wall, B McMaugh, G Carrigan; L Browne, C Walsh, S Peters.

Subs: C Ryan for L Browne (36), B Hogan for S Hallinan (et).

Clonakilty: M O’Brien; N Kennedy, S Callanan, N Desmond Collins; R Shanley, A Hutchings, M O’Donovan; K O’Donovan, M Condon; A Moloney, K O’Driscoll, L Daly, S Pattwell, S O’Donovan, A O’Flynn Meade.

Subs: K O’Mahony for L Daly (ht), C McCarthy for A O’Flynn Meade (41), L Daly for C McCarthy (et).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).