We are defending Kinsale Harbour

ORGANISERS at a recent meeting in Kinsale, who are opposing plans for a controversial mussel farm, called on all users of the harbour to come together for a peaceful protest in the water on Friday June 13th at 6.30pm.

First reported in The Southern Star last week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has granted Waterford-based company Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd an aquaculture licence for the mussel farm on 23 hectares near the Dock beach and James Fort, almost seven years after the company made its initial application.

However, those wishing to lodge an appeal against the decision have just three weeks to do it and it costs €150 per appeal.

Jon Hynes, of Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre, urged the community to form a flotilla of boats to demonstrate the size and location of the farm, that would potentially block the harbour entrance.

‘Kinsale has a long history of defending itself, for hundreds of years, and now we are defending our harbour and our beach,’ he said.

Donal Hayes, one of the organisers of last Sunday’s meeting held in the Temperance Hall, said there was a fantastic turnout with representatives from community groups, tour operators, fishermen and swimming groups to name but a few.

‘People are just shocked by the decision to grant the licence and no one in Kinsale is in favour of it. We had over 300 people and people were literally hanging outside the building and a huge number of people couldn’t get in to the meeting.’

Donal added that this has really brought the town of Kinsale together.

‘If there is a silver lining in all of this, it’s the fact that there’s unity in the town. We are now calling for boat owners, fishermen, sailors, swimmers and more to come together this Friday to show our unity against the mussel farm.’

Those at the meeting voiced their frustration at the lack of a site specific environmental assessment prior to the granting of the licence, and that the project has been allowed to proceed without public consultation.

Environmental experts warned that the site sits in a sensitive and highly tidal marine ecosystem, with the risk of mussel seed washing into Kinsale Harbour.

A newly formed community committee confirmed that they are working with a team of environmentalists and legal volunteers to prepare a series of formal appeals, including a demand for a public hearing into the licencing process. Furthermore, major local donors have also pledged significant financial contributions to support a legal challenge against the operator.

Meanwhile, at this week’s meeting of the local authority, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) noted that a Kinsale boatpilot said it was an ‘insane decision’ by the Minister of Agriculture to grant the licence.

‘It will be about the size of 12 GAA pitches, and over 1,000 people objected to the proposed mussel farm including Cork County Council in 2019, who are also the port authority for Kinsale Harbour,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘To say that the people of Kinsale are dismayed with this decision is an understatement. Kinsale has a reputation as a safe harbour but these mussels could damage boat engines. There is a risk to fishermen and to boat tour operators.’

Cllr Coughlan pointed out that just six jobs will be create, considering the hazard it would create to tourism, fishing and boating.

‘I’m asking Cork County Council to stand up and support the people of Kinsale and protect the jewel in the crown of our tourism industry in Cork.’

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG), who will be overlooking the proposed mussel farm from her own house, said that it is ‘mad’ that they are discussing this years later.

‘I thought this was put to bed. We cannot let this be established in Kinsale Harbour and especially near the Dock beach where everyone goes and the decimation of mussels could go everywhere,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan, who pointed out that it could lead to more call outs for Kinsale RNLI with boats possibly getting damaged due to mussels.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said there was something ‘smelly’ about the licence application and said that it’s not in the public interest for the people of Kinsale to have a mussel farm in their harbour, despite what Minister Martin Haydon said in his decision to grant the licence.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said it appears in this case that there is ‘universal opposition’ across a wide range of Kinsale society and he hopes that the Council, as both a political body and regulatory authority for the harbour, would raise a formal objection. Likewise, Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said the site is inappropriate and urged that they do their utmost to oppose this licence and that the Dock beach and surrounding waters are a cherished resource for the people of Kinsale.

‘County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said it was ‘outrageous’ that this planning was granted especially when people thought it was ‘dead and buried.’

Council chief executive Moira Murrell said it is open to individuals and to members of Bandon Kinsale municipal district to make a submission to the granting of the licence.

‘It is open to a group of councillors to appeal it, as opposed to the full council, as we still have the regulatory authority and I would need to give that a lot more consideration,’ she said.

Cllr Coughlan said she was disappointed that Cork County Council won’t stand up and be counted.

‘We are the port authority too and we should stand up to Minister Haydon, or otherwise, what is next?’ she asked.

Cork South West TD and leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins also raised the issue in the Dáil on Tuesday saying that this planning application will destroy marine, leisure and tourism industry in Kinsale, calling it a ‘flawed process, aided and abetted by the Department of Agriculture’.