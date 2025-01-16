Volvo found winning formula with ADTs

VOLVO CE (construction equipment) can trace its origins back to humble beginnings to an engineering workshop in Eskilstuna, Sweden in 1832 founded by Johan Munktell.

Munktell build Sweden’s first steam train in 1853, his first steam powered roller in 1906, and Sweden’s first tractor in 1913.

In 1932, Johan formed an alliance with the Bolinder brothers, whose company manufactured Sweden’s first combustion engine in 1893.

Their company went from strength to strength until ultimately purchased by Volvo in 1950.

Since then, the Swedish company’s portfolio is both extensive and impressive, ranging from domestic cars and SUVs to commercial trucks and buses.

Volvo ‘Penta’ provides power units for marine and land applications, while Volvo Autonomous Solutions is at the forefront of material handing automation.

Volvo is also the parent company to a host of companies and has been involved in numerous takeovers and acquisitions.

Volvo still have their construction headquarters where it all started, in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Volvo were pioneers of the articulated dump truck (ADT) in 1966 which the release of the 631 in 1966.

The 631 was joined by the three-axle 831 in 1968, and Volvo had a winning formula with over 10 generations released so far.

Manufactured in Volvo’s dedicated ADT factory in Braas, Sweden, the Volvo A25C was released in 1997 - the third instalment of the world renowned ‘A’ series.

Powered by a Volvo 6 cylinder 6.7 litre turbocharged, intercooled engine, the A25C produces 255hp.

The fully automatic power shift transmission has five forward gears and one reverse with a Hi-Lo option, operated by a round-handled lever to the operator’s right.

The ADT has front axle suspension, 100% differential locks for each driven axle, is equipped with air-over hydraulic brakes and has a top speed of 50kph.

Apart from the articulated steering, another key design feature is the twin A-frame bogey axles which can move independently of each other.

The rotating cylinder at the pivot of the machine keeps the front tractor unit upright in the event of the dumper body capsizing.

The standard body of the dumper can hold 25tons, or 14.3 cubic metres of material.

Twin double stage ramps are capable of tipping the load to a 70-degree angle for fast ejection in 15s.

This is thanks to three engine driven hydraulic pumps with a 100/min capacity, driven directly from the engine on the right hand side.

Manoeuvrable, powerful with a good carrying capacity, at the time of production, the A25C was the world’s bestselling and most popular ADT, being extensively used in projects in Ireland such as the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork