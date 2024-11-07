Uncertain future for Kinsale’s teen centre

A COMMUNITY centre for teenagers in Kinsale faces an uncertain future due to a lack of government financial support.

Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC), which is a registered charity and is located in The Well on Market Lane, relies solely on funding through philanthropy and community donations, but those running the centre said they need government support.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sean Kirschoffer, co-ordinator at KYCC, said they also receive occasional support from Cork County Council and the Cork ETB Board.

‘However, we need government financial support to keep this valuable centre open. Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers visited the centre recently and he was presented with a copy of a recently submitted application for funding which we have made to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth,’ said Sean.

‘We are hopeful that that the Minister’s interest in the youth centre will have a positive outcome and secure its future.’

The centre, which has over 200 members and is open six days a week relies heavily on fundraising events and recent ones include a quiz as well as a successful clothes swap.

Meanwhile, a painting of Sinéad O’Connor by Dublin-based portrait artist, Peter ‘Metcalfe’ O’Connor, is currently on display in the Wild + Tame café on Market Street, where it will be sold to raise funds for KYCC as part of its ‘Icons’ fundraiser.

‘The painting will be sold to the first art lover with €2,000 to spend on it and it’s currently on display in Hannah Barnett Byrne’s colourful café until it is sold, hopefully before Sinéad’s birthday on December 8th.’

Two more specially commissioned portraits will be sold before Christmas as part of KYCC’s ‘Icons’ fundraiser.

Meanwhile, the Kinsale Garden & Flower Club donated €600 to the youth centre recently.

The centre is also seeking enthusiastic volunteers to join their growing team. For more details email kyccglckinsale @gmail.com.