U14 Schoolboys Championship race ignites as Clonakilty and Togher win

CLONAKILTY AFC and Togher Celtic registered important SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 Schoolboys Championship victories on a weekend of sweltering temperatures.

Clonakilty AFC United edged three points ahead of the chasing pack atop the U14 Schoolboys Championship following their latest outing. The Ballyvackey club hosted Bunratty United and needed Robert Leahy and Oliver Hayes goals to secure a hard fought 2-0 victory.

The Schull team was quickly back in action, taking on Ardfield three days later. Back on home turf, United picked up their first league win of the season courtesy of a 4-0 triumph. James Goggin, Volodymyr Deidei, Max O’Reilly and Aidan O’Driscoll found the net.

Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Championship, Togher Celtic kept pace with the league leaders thanks to a 2-1 defeat of Skibbereen at the Baltimore Road. Liam Allan scored for the hosts but Jack Buttimer and Aaron O’Callaghan efforts won it for an improving Celtic.

***

Charlie Beamish and Oran Brady Keane were on target in Drinagh Rangers Diamonds’ 2-1 U12 Schoolboys Premier League defeat of Ardfield Mountaineers last Sunday. An own goal was Ardfield’s only reply in a result that moved Drinagh within four points of league pacesetters Castlelack Athletic.

Riverside Athletic are up to third in the U12 Schoolboys Championship courtesy of a commanding victory away to Castlelack United. Eanna O’Sullivan, Daniel Brady, Euan Buttimer and Noah Kingston were amongst the goals for Riverside.

In the U13 Schoolboys Championship, Beara United collected all three points from their visit to Lyre Rovers. Sonny Crowley netted twice for the home team but Miguel Rosales Harrington, James O’Donovan, Conall Lowney and Doire Murphy efforts cemented United’s 4-2 triumph. That result saw Beara cut Castlelack’s lead to two points at the summit of the standings.

***

Ardfield reduced U15 Schoolboys Premier Group A pacesetters Clonakilty AFC’s lead to a single point following a cracking local derby at the Showgrounds last Saturday.

David O’Brien-Coker fired the home team into an early lead only for Luke O’Regan to equalise.

Ardfield changed ends 2-1 ahead thanks to Byron Malone’s injury-time strike. O’Brien-Coker made his presence felt by completing a hat-trick to push Ardfield 4-1 in front early in the second period.

Clonakilty fought back superbly and late Ciarán Harrington and Noah Franklin efforts made it 4-3. Ardfield held on however, and moved into second place, behind their rivals, in the standings.

Kilmichael Rovers picked up their first point of the U15 Schoolboys Premier Group B campaign by holding leaders, Togher Celtic, to a 0-0 draw at Inchisine.

The home side’s goalkeeper, Cathal Foley, produced a string of superb saves to earn Kilmichael a draw. Despite the result, Togher remain four points clear of second placed Drinagh Rangers who have three games in hand.