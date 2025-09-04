Ilen Rovers triumph as hero Sean Connolly hits dramatic winning goal to clinch Carbery U21C football final glory

Ilen Rovers 2-9

Clann na nGael 2-8

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A SUPERB goal in the 57th minute by Ilen Rovers’ Seán Connolly proved to be the winning score in this cracking Clona Milk U21C football final in O’Donovan Rossa Park on Sunday.

Winning possession 30 metres out, his side trailing by two points, Connolly embarked on a solo run that saw him beating several defenders before aiming his shot for the bottom corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Kevin McCarthy managed to get one hand to the ball but couldn’t prevent it from entering the net.

That goal was the climax of an amazing resurrection by Ilen, who had looked dead and buried ten minutes earlier. Playing against a strong breeze and trailing by seven points in the last quarter, Ilen’s race looked well and truly run against a tigerish Scorchers’ outfit who had played some spirited football for 45 minutes and fully deserved to have one hand on the Tim Cronin Cup.

The Ilen supporters were beginning to despair but the introduction of the injured county U20 player Kevin O’Driscoll to the fray had a big effect on the game.

A flare-up between a number of players in the middle of the pitch, in an otherwise fine sporting encounter, seemed to act as a trigger for Ilen, seven points in arrears, as they took a firm grip on proceedings against the wind in the last quarter.

In the 47th minute, O’Driscoll cut through for a great goal, set up by Tadhg Garrett. Clann were visibly wilting against a much physically stronger Ilen side.

Gallantly, Clann tried to stem the Ilen tide but when Aidan Fahy pointed a free and man-of-the-match Seán Connolly pointed from play, the lead was down to a dangerous two points with three minutes left on the clock.

Ilen had the bit between their teeth now. When Connolly burst through for his sensational goal, Ilen, incredibly, were in front. Playing top-class possession football in the closing minutes, they safely guarded their lead to emerge champions. Sheer delight for courageous Ilen, devastation for gallant Clann.

‘Of course we were worried in the first half, we were very flat, just couldn’t get going with the wind,’ said Ilen mentor Oisín Coakley.

‘We were three down at half time after playing with the wind, seven down halfway through the second half and it certainly wasn’t looking good for us. The players really led the revival, lads like Simon O’Shea and Seán Connolly, lads with experience like Cork player Kevin O’Driscoll. It was a super goal by Kevin to get us going.

‘With a couple of minutes left in normal time, Seán Connolly’s goal was incredible, beating four or five players to finish off. With 13-a-side, there’s no hiding place for any player.

‘Rossa Park, a big pitch, in super condition after all the rain, it was tough going for a full hour. Everything was spot on today, the host club Rossa’s, the Carbery Board, our sponsor Casey’s of Baltimore, the weather, and we got the result we wanted.’

Against the strong, slightly diagonal wind, Clann were by far the better side in the opening 20 minutes. In this 13 a-side game, Gavin McCarthy and Ryan O’Donovan drove on the Scorchers from the back, Paddy McCarthy was winning midfield and James Russell and especially, Damien Fernandes, were rampant up front.

The sides swapped points in the opening stages, Tom McQueen and Paddy McCarthy (free) for Clann and Seán Connolly (free) and Cathal Daly for Ilen.

Clann’s work-rate then began to show and a Caelan O’Driscoll point was followed in the tenth minute by a smash-and-grab goal from James Russell, following a pass from Will O’Donovan.

Callum Hurley pointed a superb 45 against the wind and Clann were five to the good against the wind and a very flat Ilen side. Kyle O’Sullivan for Ilen and the stylish Damien Fernandes swapped points, and it was 1-5 to 0-3 at the end of a hectic first quarter.

Ilen began to settle more in the second quarter with Simon O’Shea, the Wycherley brothers, Aidan Fahy, Shane Carey, Marcus Adams, Paddy Collins and Seán Connolly leading the way.

Scoring slowed as defences got on top and points from Aidan Fahy (free) and a two-pointer by Paddy Collins were answered by one from Caelan O’Driscoll. Ilen’s efforts at two-pointers with the wind invariably missed the target and it was Clann in front by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, with the wind to their backs in the second half.

Even though Connolly opened the scoring for Ilen (free) in the second half, the third quarter belonged to a flying Clann outfit. Will O’Donovan pointed two frees, sandwiching a great goal from Paddy McCarthy, latching on to a classic through ball.

Seven points to the good at the end of the third quarter, 2-8 to 0-7, Clann looked in complete control and heading for victory. However, we reckoned without the spirit of the Ilen side and then came the amazing resurrection of the last quarter by the Church Cross/Baltimore lads which resulted in Clann being held scoreless and, eventually, Connolly’s winning goal.

‘We tried to get them going at half time, to light the fire, but, I think it was the schemozzle there at midfield that really got them going,’ admitted Coakley.

‘It’s often a lot more important what happens on the pitch than what you say off it.

‘We had a massive battle with Gabriels in the semi-final but that was five months ago and we knew Clann na nGael would really put it up to us today, which they did. The intermediates are going well, a win and a draw, totally in their own hands, and seeing the next generation here today ready to step up is massive for our club.’

OUR STAR: Plaudits for Damien Fernandes, Paddy McCarthy and Ryan O’Donovan of Clann na nGael, and for Paddy Collins, Simon O’Shea and Marcus Adams of Ilen but the honour goes to Ilen’s Seán Connolly, whose overall display and especially his late winning point and goal, made him a worthy recipient of the official man-of-the-match award.

Scorers

Ilen Rovers: Seán Connolly 1-3 (2f); Kevin O’Driscoll 1-0; Paddy Collins (2pt), Aidan Fahy (2f) 0-2 each; Cathal Daly, Kyle O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael: Paddy McCarthy 1-1 (1f); James Russell 1-0; Caelan O’Driscoll, Will O’Donovan (2f) 0-2 each; Damien Fernandes, Tom McQueen, Callum Hurley (45) 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: Edwin Collins, Oscar Wycherley, Simon O’Shea, Shane Carey, Aidan Fahy, Benjamin Wycherley, Paddy Collins, Marcus Adams, Cathal Daly, Kyle O’Sullivan, Tadhg Garrett, Johnny Walsh, Seán Connolly.

Subs: Kevin O’Driscoll for J Walsh (34), Daniel Hurley for B Wycherley (44).

Clann na nGael: Kevin McCarthy, Niall Keating, Gavin McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy, Hugh O’Donovan, Ryan O’Donovan, Callum Hurley, Paddy McCarthy, Caelan O’Driscoll, Tom McQueen, Damien Fernandes, Will O’Donovan, James Russell.

Sub: Ryan Daly for C O’Driscoll (52).

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).