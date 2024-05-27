Trag drugs investigation continues

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

TWO men who were among 10 arrested in March in connection with alleged organised crime activity in West Cork have been further remanded in custody in the district court to await instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The two men, Juan Antonio Gallardo, 55, of 12 Turina Street, Cadiz, Spain and Aleksander Milic, 26, of Svetorgorska 15, Flat 5, Belgrade, Serbia both appeared by video link from Cork Prison at Mallow District Court.

A Serbian translator was present to assist Mr Milic and a Spanish translator was in court to assist Mr Gallardo.

Court presenter Sergeant Linda O’Leary said it was the State’s intention to apply for a four-week extension to the period of custody with the men’s consent.

She said that there was a huge amount of evidence to be analysed in the case which would take some time.

Sgt O’Leary said that there were more than 280 lines of enquiry being followed.

She added that there was more than one terabyte of CCTV footage to be viewed, 50 electronic devices to be analysed, and numerous enquiries to be made to Europol, Interpol, and other international law enforcement agencies.

Solicitor David O’Meara represented both accused and advised both men to agree to the four-week extension.

He said that further explanation from the State as to the progress of the investigation would be expected at the next hearing.

Both accused agreed to a further four-week extension and Judge Colm Roberts remanded both to appear in court again by video link on June 18th.

The two men are charged with conspiracy with others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 between February 27th and March 14th into the State.

They were arrested in West Cork when gardaí stropped a truck and an SUV at Tragumna pier and a camper van in the village of Leap.