Tom Whooley fires West Cork to SFAI All-Ireland National U15 Schoolboys Shield triumph

BY GER McCARTHY

THE West Cork Academy won the 2024 SFAI All-Ireland National U15 Schoolboys Shield following a 3-1 victory over Kilkenny on Saturday.

Don and JJ Hurley’s young side travelled to Kilkenny for the national shield decider at the Evergreen FC grounds, and West Cork got off to the best possible start. Matthew Buttimer set up Tom Whooley to break the deadlock inside the second minute and hand the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

West Cork dominated territory and possession before doubling their lead after ten minutes. Kilkenny failed to clear a Joe O’Donovan corner and Tom Whooley reacted quickest for his second goal of the afternoon.

Two-nil down at the break, Kilkenny responded and halved the deficit early in the second period. The outcome of an, at times, physical encounter was decided late on when West Cork netted for a third time.

Daire Hurley’s long kick out was beautifully controlled by Tom Whooley, who instantly turned a defender and raced into the box. The Irish schoolboys’ international still had plenty to do but calmly fired past an out-rushing Kilkenny goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick.

It took a full West Cork Academy squad effort to see out the remaining time and seal a deserved 3-1 SFAI All-Ireland National U15 Schoolboys Shield final success.

‘Kilkenny were tough opponents but JJ and I are absolutely delighted for the entire squad,’ Don Hurley told The Southern Star.

‘We also want to pay special thanks to all the parents who have followed the team all over the country this year. All the way up to Inishowen in Donegal a few weeks back and Kilkenny today. Our U15 schoolboys squad are a great bunch of lads and we are delighted with all their efforts this season.’

West Cork Academy: Daire Hurley, Liam Ryan, Aodan Murphy, Matthew Buttimer (captain), Luke Holland, Joe O’Donovan, Joe Twomey, Kevin Duffy, Tom Whooley, Christos Delis, Sean Platt, Padraig O’Sullivan, Milo Kinsella, Euan Knowles, Levi Bosma. Coaches: Don Hurley and JJ Hurley.