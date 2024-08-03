Timmy Cullinane shoots down Barryroe in shock

Carbery Rangers 0-13

Barryroe 1-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

UNEASY lies the head that wears the crown. Reigning champions Barryroe learned that lesson to their cost on Sunday evening in Ardfield when they fell at the first hurdle in defence of their Bandon Co-op junior A football title, won for the first time last season.

While Barryroe lined out without two top players, Ryan O’Donovan and Robbie Kiely, Rangers had to replace five players who had been used as senior subs the previous evening.

From the first whistle, Rangers, with the breeze and fall of ground, never relented in a first half that saw them limiting Barryroe to a single pointed free. Chief architect of Rangers’ 0-7 to 0-1 lead was corner forward Timmy Cullinane, whose kicking was immaculate; he kicked five of the seven points from frees.

What the first half lacked in excitement and championship edge, the second more than compensated as the champions set about redeeming their cause. Barryroe finally found their cutting edge as they raised five white flags in the third quarter. Olan O’Donovan pointed two frees, Mark Crowley cut through for a smart score and strong full forward Seán Holland was on target too. But Rangers were not rolling over, and responded with three points from the irrepressible Cullinane (2) and Jack O’Regan. It was Rangers still to the fore, 0-10 to 0-6, at the end of a highly competitive third quarter.

When Cullinane struck for two more points (2) at the beginning of the last quarter to increase the lead to six again, it seemed they had weathered the Barryroe storm. However, champions die hard and so it proved with the Barryroe warriors as Seán Holland rose high to gather the ball on the 13-metre line and finish to the net in the 50th minute. The game was on again.

The closing ten minutes were frantic. Olan O’Donovan (free) cut the lead to two but back came Alan Jennings with a superb score for Rangers. A Dónal Ó Buachalla point cut the lead again and when O’Donovan pointed a free in the 58th minute to reduce the deficit to a single point, the excitement was intense.

A black card for impressive Ross corner back Alan O’Rourke didn’t help Rangers and a draw looked inevitable as Barryroe surged forward. Credit the Ross defenders with some vital turnovers in those vital closing minutes and when the referee blew the final whistle there was great rejoicing in the Ross camp as they had hung on for a single-point victory, 0-13 to 1-9.

Despair for Barryroe, delight for Rangers but there are two more rounds remaining in the group section of the championship and while the champions may be down now, they are far from out and should have Ryan O’Donovan available for the remainder of the championship. ‘We really needed that win after the senior’s disappointing defeat (on Saturday night),’ said a delighted Rangers’ manager John Fitzpatrick. ‘We lost five players to the senior team but the lads who came in did exceptionally well.

‘The defence was outstanding all through, limiting Barryroe to a single point in the first half and holding on so well at the end. It’s never easy for senior teams to put out second teams on the same weekend but then Barryroe has dual commitments which isn’t easy on them either.’

Apart from Timmy Cullinane’s accuracy from placed balls, converting seven out of seven, we were highly impressed with the high fielding of the Rangers’ players in the middle of the pitch, especially Alan Jennings, John O’Brien and Michael Maguire. Christopher O’Donovan proved a great linkman, while the whole defence deserves the plaudits for their courageous blocking and turnovers. Evan Browne’s work rate in attack also caught the eye.

While Barryroe failed to click in the first half, they really came to life in the second period with Tomás Ó Buachalla and sub Daniel Moloney, prominent in defence, Conn Dineen battling hard at midfield and Mark Crowley, Olan O’Donovan and Seán Holland trying hard in attack.

Scorers

Carbery Rangers: Timmy Cullinane 0-9 (7f); Caolan Hayes, Alan Jennings, Evan Browne, Jack O’Regan 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 0-5f; Seán Holland 1-1; Dónal Ó Buachalla 0-2; Mark Crowley 0-1.

Carbery Rangers: Aaron O’Brien; Alan O’Rourke, Caolann Hayes, Peter Óg Hill; Sam Linehan, David O’Dwyer, Niall Keane; Alan Jennings, John O’Brien; Michael Maguire, Timmy Cullinane, Christopher O’Donovan; Evan Browne, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Eoghan Hayes.

Subs: Jack Kevane for E Hayes (37), Jack O’Regan for N Keane (40), Colm Hayes for K Fitzpatrick (50), John Hayes for C Hayes (55), Michael Mennis for C O’Donovan (55).

Barryroe: Gearóid Holland; Michael Walsh, Seán O’Riordan, Patrick Moloney; Tomás Ó Buachalla, David O’Sullivan, Jerome O’Brien; Cathal Sheehy, Conn Dineen; David Murphy, Olan O’Donovan, Brian O’Donovan; Dónal Ó Buachalla, Seán Holland, Mark Crowley.

Subs: Diarmuid McCarthy for D O’Sullivan (24), Daniel Moloney for P Moloney (ht), Adam McSweeney for C Dineen (44), Michael Ryan for B O’Donovan (60).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).