Tim Sweeney hat-trick secures league and cup double for Kilmichael Rovers

KILMICHAEL Rovers capped off a remarkable season by winning the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U16 Premier League and Cup double.

The Inchisine club secured the U16 Premier title following an exhilarating two-legged final against fierce rivals Dunmanway Town.

Both teams entered the league decider after stellar performances during the round-robin phase. Dunmanway topped U16 Premier League Group 1, losing just once and finishing ahead of Bunratty United, Drinagh Rangers, and Sullane. Similarly, Kilmichael were unbeaten in Group 2, overcoming Ardfield, Beara United, and Castlelack to finish in first place.

Earlier in the season, the two sides faced off in the U16 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final at St Colman’s Park, home of Airtricity League club Cobh Ramblers. The final was an eight-goal thriller with Tim Sweeney (2), Sean Hennigan, and Jack Browne scoring for Kilmichael. Luke Holland (3) and Shane O’Connell replied for Dunmanway. After extra-time, the cup final ended 4-4 but Rovers triumphed 4-2 in the resulting penalty shootout to capture the trophy.

Against that dramatic backdrop, Kilmichael and Dunmanway produced two more high-scoring U16 Schoolboys Premier League playoff encounters. The first leg ended 1-1, setting up a dramatic second leg. Dunmanway started brilliantly in the return fixture and dominated the opening half. Goals from Luke Holland (2) and Shane O’Connell gave Town a seemingly unassailable 3-0 interval lead.

The loss of Holland to injury proved a turning point as Kilmichael mounted a stunning comeback. Jack Prenderville scored before Tim Sweeney took centre stage. Sweeney completed a superb hat-trick, including a stunning 30-yard winner, and Rovers edged the result 4-3. That outcome sealed the league title and completed Kilmichael’s' U16 Schoolboys double in spectacular fashion.

Kilmichael Rovers: A Long (captain); J O'Riordan, R Doherty, C Murphy, O McNulty, J Prenderville, J Browne, S Roche, D Connolly, T Sweeney, B Twomey. Subs: F O'Riordan, F Galvin.

Dunmanway Town: R Carroll, G McCarthy, S O'Connell, K Murphy, T O'Brien, S O'Connell, E Hayes, E McCarthy, E O'Connor, L Holland (captain), D Carroll. Subs: D Vassallo, D Hennigan, L Kearney, A O'Brien.

Referee: Sean Doyle.

***

Dunmanway Town bowed out of the SFAI National U14 Schoolboys Cup following a brave effort at home to St Mary’s AFC. The Cork Schoolboys League club edged their opponent after extra-time.

Togher Celtic’s home ground was the rearranged venue for a tie in which Oisin O’Regan and Hugh McCarthy netted to take the tie to extra-time. St Mary’s netted the only goal of additional time to seal a 3-2 victory. Castlelack were knocked out of the SFAI National U14 Schoolboys Cup following a 6-1 loss away to Mallow.