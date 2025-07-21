Threat to kill in row over Tidy Towns van

Anger management order for An Post worker.

A CLONAKILTY man convicted of threatening to kill a Tidy Towns volunteer in a row over parking has been ordered by a judge to undergo anger management classes.

Judge Joanne Carroll was hearing the case of Vincent Harrington (52) at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday.

She convicted him of threatening to kill Clonakilty Tidy Towns volunteer, Michael Deasy, at a previous court sitting.

He was also charged with causing criminal damage to a van belonging to another Tidy Towns volunteer, Padraig O’Mahony, on the same date (May 27th 2024) but that charge was later struck out.

Mr Harrington of Convent View, Desert, Clonakilty contested both charges at an earlier court sitting earlier this month which heard the incident took place after Mr Deasy parked his van on a grass verge near the entrance to the accused’s driveway.

The court heard that Vincent Harrington came down the road screeching and roaring. Mr Deasy gave evidence that Mr Harrington threatened to hold his head under water and ‘keep it there until the last breath’.

The other volunteer, Padraig O’Mahony, told the court he overheard Mr Harrington threaten Mr Deasy (71) and he was concerned for Mr Deasy’s safety as he had only recently been discharged from hospital.

At that earlier court sitting Mr Harrington, who represented himself without legal counsel, said the van in the lay by was causing an obstruction.

Garda Brian Noonan said an emergency 999 call was received about the incident as well as a call to Clonakilty Garda Station.

At Tuesday’s court sitting Judge Carroll said that when gardaí attended the scene that afternoon on May 27th they found no issue with the two parked vehicles and were of the opinion that neither was causing any obstruction.

Judge Carroll said that Mr Deasy had to take a stand against Mr Harrington’s intimidatory behaviour who she said should not be taking the law into his own hands.

The court heard he works with An Post, has a good work ethic and has no previous convictions.

‘I understand that you are incensed about the lay by parking but there’s a way to deal with it,’ said Judge Carroll.

She directed him to attend at least three or four management classes to deal with his anger issues.

He was also directed to donate €200 to the court’s poor box as well as carry out 20 hours of voluntary work.

‘If all is completed by November 4th I will apply the Probation Act and needless to say you cannot come to the attention of gardaí in the meantime,’ warned Judge Carroll, who suggested he try voluntary work with Meals on Wheels and not Clonakilty Tidy Towns.