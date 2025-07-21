Drugs charge four in court video link

FOUR men arrested in connection with the seizure of almost €31m worth of cocaine in Courtmacsherry have been remanded in custody until Friday week.

All four appeared via video link at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday charged with the possession of cocaine and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply at Meelmane, Courtmacsherry on Tuesday July 1st.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Joanne Carroll that the case against Mark Doherty (40), of 21 Waterfoot Avenue, Glasgow, Scotland and the other three accused is progressing and that a file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said he was anxious to receive directions relating to the venue as well as an outstanding free legal aid application. He was told a statement of means of his client remained outstanding.

Levent Gulay (31) of Schwabenstrasse 76, Neu Ulm, Germany also appeared by video link and free legal aid was granted to his solicitor Myra Dinneen after a statement of means was handed into the court.

Christopher Hibbett (44) of 3 Lower Park, Tresillian, Truno, England also appeared via video link and a solicitor acting as agent for solicitor Eddie Burke was told that a statement of means is outstanding.

The fourth accused Ben Sandford (41) of Woodgreen, Drum Road, Keith, Moray, Scotland also appeared via video link at the same district court sitting on Tuesday July 15th.

Judge Carroll remanded all four defendants in custody to appear via video link at the next court sitting on Friday July 25th.