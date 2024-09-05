Thousands are affected by water issues in Macroom, Clonakilty

ISSUES such as a ‘do not consume’ water notice on Dursey Island, restricted water supplies in Ardfield and Clonakilty, a boil water notice in Macroom, and the lack of public toilets on Sherkin, need to be addressed as a matter of urgency by Uisce Éireann, according to the Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns.

The TD said the water utility must upgrade its water infrastructure on Dursey Island after a ‘Do Not Consume’ notice has forced islanders to rely on bottled water delivered from the mainland since August 2nd.

Uisce Éireann told the TD that the notice was issued due to a significant drop in water levels during the summer and that they hope normal water supplies on the island will resume in autumn or winter.

‘In light of changing weather patterns, due to climate change, it is essential that Uisce Éireann look beyond the short-term and start the long process of providing the community of Dursey with the water infrastructure they need to survive,’ the party leader stated.

Meanwhile, night time restrictions were put in place in Ardfield and Clonakilty town from 11pm on Tuesday night until 6.30am on Wednesday morning in order to maintain a daytime supply.

Due to low reservoir levels, homes and businesses in Ardfield and Clonakilty were asked to be mindful of their water usage and conserve water to allow supply to catch up with demand.

On Wednesday evening, Uisce Éireann said the nighttime restrictions are to remain in place in order to maintain a daytime supply. ‘In particular, high ground areas will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restrictions. Due to low reservoir levels, restrictions from 11pm to 6.30am will continue and homes and businesses are being asked to continue to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand,’ it said.

Deputy Cairns said she had also discussed the situation in Macroom and representatives of the company told her the boil water notice was issued due to inadequate disinfection at the plant. She said Uisce Éireann’s operations teams are working to find a solution, but haven’t come up with one yet.

As a result, the Macroom boil water notice – which is affecting 4,194 of the town’s residents – will be in place for the foreseeable future.

Social Democrat Cllr Isobel Towse, who grew up on Sherkin Island, told The Southern Star that islanders are unhappy with ‘unsanitary conditions’ due to tourists relieving themselves publicly during the summer months.

‘One set of public toilets for an entire island is not too big an ask,’ she said.