Casino in Bandon risks ‘normalising gambling’ for children warn parents

PLANNERS are next week expected to make a decision on whether to grant planning permission for a controversial casino/arcade in Bandon.

BY MARIAN ROCHE and KIERAN O’MAHONY

In April, Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd, which operates similar businesses in Cork city, sought planning permission for the development at the former Stables Bar on 1 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cloghmacsimon.

They sought planning for a change of use of the public house at ground floor level to a gaming and amusement arcade complex.

In the planning documents, it is stated that the development will transform a vacant unit into a complex ‘which will add diversity to the existing uses permitted in the town centre’ and transform a vacant building into use again.

It also said that the proposed gaming/amusement arcade complex is designed to provided ‘an engaging, accessible and secure environment for patrons’ and will make a ‘positive contribution’ to the town bringing jobs and new amenities.

An online petition opposing the scheme garnered over 1,400 signatures while a well-attended public meeting was also held in Bandon Town Hall where those opposed to the plans were encouraged to make submissions on the planning application.

Around 70 submissions were lodged from both individuals and groups including the Bandon Methodist Church, the Bandon Walled Town committee, and the Parents Association of Gaelscoil Droichead na Banndan.

The parents association said the site lies directly along their ‘safe route to school’ meaning ‘young children, some as young as four or five, would walk past a gambling venue twice daily during term time’ risking ‘normalisation of gambling… undermining years of positive educational messaging.’

The Bandon Walled Heritage Group said the site is located within the town’s architectural conservation areas and is ‘fundamentally incompatible’ with the council’s own objectives to enhance this area.

The group noted the site is close to a local food centre and the Bandon Family Resource Centre ‘both of which serve vulnerable individuals and families’.

It also argued that the presence of a bookmaker’s just metres away compounds these risks and creates a cluster effect ‘that may attract increased gambling activity’.

Others pointed out that the arcade plan includes no additional parking. The petition claims the casino is ‘fundamentally misaligned with Bandon’s vision for itself – a safe, family-friendly town with a strong retail heart, rich heritage, and growing population of young families’.

Council planners sought further information from the applicant on a number of issues which were submitted to Cork County Council at the start of this month.

These included queries about the fact the proposed development is sited within an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

The applicant said that their proposals have been designed to ensure they do not detract from the ACA and have regard to the traditional shop front.

They also told planners that there will be no signage on the windows of the premises and that internal timber blinds will be placed within windows to reduce and eliminate lighting from gaming machines.

A Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) was also prepared by the applicant after planners expressed concern that the site is in an area susceptible to flooding while a Noise Impact Assessment was also carried out which demonstrated that there is not likely to be any significant impact on the local environment by way of increased noise nuisance.

A decision on the planning application is due to be made on August 28th.