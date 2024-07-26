Things to See & Do in Bandon and the surrounding area

Bandon – Start your West Cork adventure here!

Bandon is the ideal location from which to launch one’s adventures in West Cork. It has seen lots of enhancements including its new plaza in Ballymodan and a whole new holistic look as you approach the town with the lovely wildflower displays nicely completed by Cork County Council.

Bandon Athletic Club’s exciting new development will be a ‘game changer’ for West Cork and work is continuing at the eight-acre site just outside the town, with chairperson Adrian Flynn hopeful that the 400m all-weather track will be ready to use in early summer 2025.

The Bailiú Na Banndan, Bandon’s Summer Festival in July promises to be a great event with lots of activities on offer that weekend for all ages … Make sure to come along and join in the fun and games!

Bandon’s community spirit is more evident than ever. The Tidy Towns Group are relentless as always in their work and Creative Bandon have been organising lots of different cultural events to keep everyone entertained.

The Saturday morning Farmers’ Market is a bustling collection of artisan traders and you can also enjoy live music and soak up the atmosphere.

Our retail offering has grown and in Bandon you are sure to get a warm welcome, a personal service and a smile. As the population in Bandon is growing, so are the opportunities on offer here. With the infrastructural investment from Cork County Council over the last few years and the commencement of the Bandon T-PREP (Transportation Public Realm Enhancement) the town is getting bigger and brighter.

The Bandon Business Association (BBA) expresses heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated customers who continually uphold our town and actively participate in the various events organised throughout the year. We deeply appreciate your unwavering support, especially during the ongoing roadworks. These efforts are all aimed towards a brighter future for Bandon, filled with exciting prospects.

Majella Galvin,

PRO, Bandon Business Association

TOWN WALLS OF BANDON

Discover the walls of Bandon, which were built by the Earl of Cork, Richard Boyle, between 1620 and 1625. He built the walls to protect the inhabitants and develop the town. Apart from Derry in the North, Bandon is the only plantation town to have walls intact and the lines of the wall can still be traced, and upstanding remains can be seen in the grounds of St. Peter’s Church and in the Riverview Shopping Centre.

CHILDREN’S PLAYTIME

Bandon’s state-of-the art play park, located on the Glaslynn Road next to the MUGA complex, opened last year and heralds a new era where children can enjoy a super range of activities in this modern new play park.

BANDON FOLK CLUB

Held once a month in the cellar of Bandon Town Hall, Bandon’s Folk Club has already gained a reputation for bringing live music to the town. Previous performers who have played there include Molly O’Mahony, Ger Wolfe and Polly Barrett. See ‘Bandon Folk Club’ on Facebook for more details.

BANDON FOOD MARKETS

Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor markets, Bandon has both to offer locals and visitors alike. The Bandon Country Market on Weir Street sells a wide variety of homemade goods and is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm.

The outdoor Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm in the Ballymodan car park with a wealth of local and artisan produce on sale.

SURF’S UP AT GARRETTSTOWN

Why not take the plunge and try a surf lesson at nearby Garrettstown Beach? Lessons in surfing as well as a multitude of other water-based activities are available at this popular beach which is just 15 minutes from Bandon town. From stand-up paddle boarding to kayaking, you’ll find everything you need to satisfy your desires for water-based activities.

GET PHYSICAL OUTSIDE

The Tone Zone next to the MUGA (Multi-Use Games Area) complex on the Glasslyn Road offers the best of the gym in a perfect outdoor setting. Why not get fit in the fresh air by using a variety of equipment including the cross trainers, rotating wheel and the seated push. There’s also the option of the airwalker and the seated pedal machine to work those muscles.

BANDON LIBRARY

Bandon’s state-of-the-art library is located on the on the ground floor of the Primary Care Centre in the town centre. Library users can choose from a selection of almost 30,000 books, with dedicated areas for younger children, teens and young adults. There are also two 3D printers, a multifunctional meeting room, and free access to high-speed internet and Wi-Fi throughout. The perfect spot for a quiet and relaxing read, a space to study, or an onsite or digital conferencing meeting. The library is also part of My Open Library (MOL), which offers extending opening hours to library members on a self-service basis outside of normal opening hours, seven-days-a-week, from 8am to 10pm 365 days per year.

VISIT THE WEST CORK HERITAGE CENTRE

Located on North Main Street, in the former Christchurch, the West Cork Heritage Centre allows you to experience Bandon in times past as you are transported back through the charming exhibition on display. Visitors can see replicas of an old shop, school, kitchen and forge, and memorabilia from Bandon’s time as a garrison town. Call 023-8844193 or email [email protected].

MAKE YOUR MARK

The 11th annual holding of the Make Your Mark on Cancer walk in support of the Mercy Cancer Appeal will take place on Sunday July 14th , from the Viaduct near Cork to the Town Hall in Bandon. A total of €69,861 was raised in 2023 and a staggering €500,000 in the last ten years. For a sponsorship card visit their Facebook page or contact 086-4342132.

CAFÉ CULTURE-BANDON STYLE

With plenty of coffee shops and restaurants in the town, there is no excuse not to catch up with friends over a coffee or a bite to eat. When it comes to dining there are also several restaurants and bars that offer a variety of cuisine and styles to choose from.

VISIT GREY HERON WEST CORK

Take in an exhibition or just admire what’s on display at Grey Heron on Bridge Street. The art gallery has played host to a series of both local and national artists over the years. Why not pop downstairs to the craft centre, where a selection of local arts, crafts and jewellery are on sale, and you can even treat yourself to a cup of West Cork coffee. Visit www.greyheronwestcork.ie

SING WITH THE GLASLINN CHOIR

Bandon’s very own three-part female choir has more than 35 members and they have proved very popular throughout West Cork at their many concerts and fundraisers. From classical to religious music, the choir has also had great success in choral competitions in recent years and they are always looking for new members. See www.glaslinnchoir.ie for more information.

GREAT WALKS

Bandon has a variety of walks and trails for everyone. The Graham Norton Walk, named after the famous Bandon-reared entertainer lies along the Bandon River. The Dr Clare O’Leary Walk – named after the mountaineer – lies along the railway line amenity between Bandon and Innishannon and there are plans to connect this walk to the rest of the town. Bandon Hill Walking Club also provides an opportunity for members to enjoy guided walks through the scenic mountains and valleys of West Cork and beyond. The club caters for all levels of fitness and the walks take place regularly. For more information email [email protected]

FISHING ON BANDON RIVER

Take time out to go fishing on the splendid Bandon River. From fly-fishing to angling, the river is well known for its migrating salmon and sea trout. Bandon Angling Association offers visitor day permits, as well as club membership. See www.bandonangling.com for more.

HIT THE BEACH

Bandon is ideally situated for a day at the beach. Both Coolmain and Harbour View are located just outside Kilbrittain Village, only a 10mins drive away. Popular for swimming and windsurfing, these two beaches are easily accessible. Another hidden gem of a beach near Coolmain is Howes Strand.

VISIT THE INDEPENDENCE MUSEUM KILMURRY

For anyone with an interest in local history, the Independence Museum in Kilmurry is certainly worth a visit. Boasting a state-of-the-art museum and audiovisual space, the museum is the brainchild of the Kilmurry Historical & Archaeological Association and holds around 400 objects including the original wheel from a Black and Tan Crossley Tender burnt at the Kilmichael Ambush. www.kilmurrymuseum.ie

BÉAL NA BLÁTH MONUMENT SITE

One of the most popular places for visitors interested in Irish history, the monument site at Béal na Bláth is dedicated to Michael Collins who was shot there during an ambush on August 22nd, 1922. This forms part of a general West Cork route related to Michael Collins and this site was upgraded and improved last year making it more visitor friendly. Over 12,000 people turned up for the 100th anniversary of his death in 2022 ,while this year’s commemoration takes place on Sunday August 25th.

BANDON’S CHURCHES

Why not visit some of the town’s historic and spectacular churches, which include the iconic Methodist Church as you enter the town from Innishannon. There is also St Peter’s Church (Church of Ireland) and St Patrick’s Church (Roman Catholic) – all of which are wonderful buildings steeped in history.

BALLINADEE BUS & FARM WALKS

This family-run quirky accommodation site on the McCarthy’s farm in Ballinadee is certainly worth a visit. Stay onsite in one of the Double Decker buses, relax in the outdoor hot tub and enjoy their new family farm walk. They were the runners up in the TG4 programme ‘Beidh Mé Ar Ais’ to find Ireland’s best new tourist attraction last year. See ‘Ballinadee Bus’ on Facebook for more details.

ANYONE FOR TENNIS?

Next door to Bandon Golf Club, Bandon Lawn Tennis Club has three outdoor floodlit artificial turf tennis courts, and the clubhouse is a popular place for socialising. Club nights take place on a Wednesday night at 7pm during the summer months and the courts can be booked online by adult members. See www.bandonltc.com for more details

ON YOUR BIKE

With cycling being as popular, or perhaps more so than ever, why not take a spin with Bandon Cycling Club? The aim of the club is to promote the sport of cycling by providing the town with an ethos that encourages cycling as a life-long activity. The Red/Black groups and the White Group meet for Sunday morning spins at Chemco Pharmacy on New Road from 8.25am. For more info email: [email protected] or check their Facebook page.

BAILIÚ NA BANNDAN FAMILY FESTIVAL

Taking place from July 12th to 14th Bandon’s annual summer festival, Bailiú na Banndan (The Gathering of Bandon) once again promises plenty of fun and activities for both young and old. Highlights include the Family Colour Run, fireworks display and the adult fancy dress. Sports including both Kids GAA and Soccer Blitz and there will be a Family Fun Day on Sunday with face painting, amusements and Kids Fancy Dress and much more. Check the ‘Bailiú na Banndan’ Facebook for a full programme of events.

ATHLETICS ANYONE?

With a 400m running track above the town park, Bandon Athletic Club is a vibrant, active club that is always seeking new members. Seeing great success over the years the club has produced athletes that have competed at national, European and Olympic levels including Fiona Everard, Nicola Tuthill and Phil Healy. Training on Monday and Wednesday, and as well as a running track, there is also a long jump and shot putt area. The club is currently in the process of developing a brand-new track which will see state-of-the-art athletic facilities just outside the town.

RETAIL THERAPY IN BANDON

Boasting a good mix of local businesses and national franchises, Bandon is an excellent town for a spot of shopping. Whether it’s your weekly shop or a fashion fix, there are a variety of shops and boutiques to satisfy any savvy shopper. It is also the only town in West Cork to have its own ‘all weather’ indoor shopping centre – The Riverview Centre - which has ample parking too

CREEPY CRAWLIES

Bandon is home to three very interesting ‘bug hotels’ which was made by a team at Youthreach Bandon in conjunction with Bandon Tidy Towns. Two new additions came from students from St Brogan’s College also. They offer a huge learning opportunity for children who can go and see the various bugs and insects that have taken up residence in the hotels, which features straw, moss and dry leaves. The bug hotels are located at the park on Glasslyn Road, beside the Bandon River and Bernard’s Bridge Railway Walk.

GO SKATEBOARDING

Bandon has its very own skateboard park on the Glasslyn Road. This is a mecca for skateboarders and BMXers and even little ones on their scooters. With plenty of ramps for them to practice their moves on, this is a great place to spend an afternoon with the children. The skate park forms part of the MUGA (Multi Use Games Area), which includes an outdoor gym, walks along the river and a basketball court, so there’s something for everyone here.

FORE!

At Bandon Golf Club you will be faced with a testing parkland golf course in beautiful sylvan setting with natural hazards abounding. For more info go to www.bandongolfclub.com. There is also no shortage of pitch and putt courses in the surrounding areas, such as Newcestown, Ballineen and Brinny.

JOIN A SPORTING CLUB!

Bandon has a rich history of numerous successful sports clubs, so whether you fancy a game of hockey or a game of hurling, there’s something in the town for everyone. As well as a successful GAA club, Bandon boasts a soccer club, rugby club, hockey club, athletics club, cycling club and walking club so there’s no excuse not to get active.

Kilbrittain & Innishannon

DROMKEEN WOOD FOREST WALK

Take a stroll through Dromkeen Woods near Innishannon and discover up to 20 fairy homes that have proved to be a wonderful addition to the woods. These brightly coloured wooden doors are dotted throughout the woods and are a big hit with children. With paths, steps and handrails installed by Innishannon’s Tidy Towns Committee, this is certainly worth a visit.

EAT & DRINK

For a small village, Innishannon punches well above its weight when it comes to food and drink spots. With cafés, bakery, country market, pubs, grocery shops and takeaways, there is plenty of choice. There are even regular visits by food and coffee trucks for that morning caffeine fix or afternoon pick-me-up

KILBRITTAIN WHALE

Proving to be a very popular attraction in Kilbrittain, the Kilbrittain Whale displayed in the Village Park is indeed a sight to see. In 2009, this whale beached itself on Burren Beach and despite many efforts to save it, it died. Its bones have now been cleaned and are on display in the village. Admission is free of charge, but donations are kindly accepted.

‘WANDERFUL’ STUFF!

Check out the ‘Wanderly’ augmented reality walking trail at Dromkeen Woods in Innishannon. Set up by a local woman, you simply download the Wanderly app to your phone and then watch out for symbols on trees and benches. Hold up your phone camera and it will magically reveal hidden creatures! Woods at Kilbrittain, Ballinspittle and Inish Beg (near Skibbereen) are also featured on the app. See worldofwanderly.ie for more information.

PLAYGROUND

Located within the GAA grounds, Innishannon playground is a bustling spot with a wide variety of play equipment, perfect for kids of all ages and abilities. The nearby walkway around the pitches is the perfect spot for a stroll around, having a chat and a coffee, while the kids play with their friends.

GET ACTIVE!

Kilbrittain Community Playground will not only keep the kids entertained, but it even includes an activity area for adults. There are separate areas for children under 6, 6-14 years and it has adult exercise equipment. There is a lovely picnic area so you can sit back, relax and refuel after all the moving!

BEST KEPT SECRET!

If you’re looking for an adventurous day out, look no further than West Cork Secret. Located between Kilbrittain and Timoleague, the activity centre and gardens offer a range of fun activities including military style challenges, team building exercises, orienteering, go-karting, assault courses and a big water slide. They cater for groups, clubs, teams, family and friend groups, and birthdays. See westcorksecret.ie for more details.

CROSSBARRY MEMORIAL MONUMENT

The Crossbarry Ambush in March 1921 was one of the largest and most successful engagements carried out against the British forces during the War of Independence, led by Commandant General Tom Barry. The monument in the village commemorates this famous battle that was a turning point in the war and is an interesting site to visit.

KILBRITTAIN WALKING TRAILS

The four Kilbrittain Walking Trails have become very popular with both locals and visitors alike. There are four different trails that all loop and start at the village park. They range from the shortest -The Castle Walk which is 3.7km, to the longest – The Kiln Loop which is 14.5 km. Walkers can pick up maps of the trails locally and it’s a great way of exploring the vast countryside where you can take in places like Kilbrittain Castle (pictured – the oldest habitable castle in Ireland), Clashavanna View and Trinity Well. For more information go to www.kilbrittaintrails.ie.

MONUMENTS

Innishannon is home to two impressive monuments. The first, on the eastern side of the village as you come in from the Cork city side, is a sculpture of a cloaked rider on a workhorse. This symbolic piece tells the story of the origins of the village and its strategic location at the original entrance to West Cork. The village was given a royal charter in 1412 and back then, it was the only point on the river Bandon at which anyone could gain access into West Cork, which was by horseback. On the western side of the village is the sculpture of Billy the Blacksmith. Billy’s family plied their trade in the village for generations and the forge is a historic landmark on the road to West Cork.

CASTLELACK STONE ROW AND CASHEL HILLFORT

The standing stones at Castlelack, near the lake, are perhaps the largest and finest examples of a megalithic monument in County Cork. There are six stones altogether with four forming a row and two flat stones, with the tallest standing at about 4m. They are believed to be about 3,000 years old and may have been used for religious or ceremonial purposes. In neighbouring Knockavilla, a 3,000-year-old hillfort is understood to be one of the oldest in Ireland and was in use during the late Bronze Age and early Iron Age. Located on a hilltop in Knockavilla, this is a stunning example of a fort, and its beauty can best be captured from the air to give you an idea of the sheer scale of it. In recent years archaeologists have carried out extensive surveys and excavations on this hillfort.

HORSERIDING

With two equine centres located not far from Bandon, it’s the perfect opportunity to get out and take a horse for a good run. The West Cork Equine Centre is a family-run equestrian facility located in the hills of Garryndruig near Kilbrittain and they cater for all equestrian disciplines. Call 023-8869151, 083-3759933 or email [email protected]. The family run Hawthorn Villa Equestrian Centre in Dromkeen, Innishannon caters for all levels. It’s a great way to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and learn a new skill. Call (086) 8525795 or email [email protected].

GLENVIEW GARDENS & HOBBIT HOUSE

Glenview Gardens & Hobbit House at Desert Enniskeane is a real gem and is full of surprises. Visitors can explore the woodland fairy trail as well as the Hobbit House (the kids will love this) as well as exploring the fantastic gardens ranging from traditional Irish to Japanese to tropical. There is also a bird aviary with exotic birds as well as a self-service tearoom and picnic areas. www.glenviewgardenswestcork.com

BEDA PLAYGROUND

Why not check out the fantastic BEDA (Ballineen Enniskeane Development Association) playground that has something to offer for all the family. As well as an outdoor playground that includes a junior slide and climbing unit, senior slide and climbing combo unit and a springer and dual zipline, there is also a multi-use games area for tennis, soccer and basketball. The complex also boast an outdoor gym with cross trainers and adult seated rowing as well as an 18-hole pitch and putt course.

VILLAGE CENTRE SCULPTURE AND SEATING AREA (AN GARRAÍ)

You are invited to enjoy a coffee and sit outdoors in the seating area in the centre of Enniskeane village and admire the aesthetic symbolism of the beautiful, bespoke Fuchsia sculpture, commissioned by Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns Association, supported by Leader and crafted by sculptor Moss Gaynor, with its focus on the West Cork landscape and respect for biodiversity and natural environment. Then proceed across the street and relax under the shade of the beautiful ash tree at the foot of the hill in An Goirtín Rua Garden.

OLD BALLYMONEY GRAVEYARD

Steeped in local history, the Old Ballymoney Graveyard outside Ballineen is certainly worth a visit. It is believed to date back to the ninth century and is regularly maintained and is open to the general public. Many local heroes are buried here including the remains of Captain Joseph Daunt, who was killed in a duel in 1826 as well those who were involved in the Kilmichael Ambush during the War of Independence. An ancient ‘cursing stone’ is one of the attractions there and according to mythology it allowed people to see into the future.

WAYMARKED WALKS

Four themed walking routes make up the Coppeen Waymarked Walks, which suits walkers of all levels. The Fuchsia Walk is a 6.6km short distance walk, starting and finishing in the village, while the Heather Walk is 9.3km and the longest one is the Gorse Walk at 12.4km. All the routes are marked by signage posts and are colour co-ordinated.

MODEL TRAIN

Along the Heritage Trail, take a moment to view the historically-accurate replica model train, commissioned by Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns Association, constructed by Stroker Fabrications and supported by Cork County Council. The train is positioned on a raised bed at the entrance to the Community Centre, the site of Ballineen Station, and replicates the trains that chugged along the West Cork Railway line throughout its century long history. The freight in the two carriages simulates merchandise being transported to and from Ballineen Station.

BALLYMONEY LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

This Little Free Library has been set up outside Ballymoney National School and promotes literacy and sustainability. The library was constructed entirely from repurposed materials and reflects the school’s commitment to environmental and community welfare. The children of Ballineen and Enniskane are invited to take a book and share a book.

BALLINEEN & ENNISKEANE HERITAGE TRAIL

The brainchild of the hard working Tidy Towns committee in Ballineen and Enniskeane, this heritage trail erected in the Courthouse Plaza in Ballineen with the help of Cork County Council outlines the various places to visit in the twin villages. The trail includes a board, plaque and heritage map and just a stone’s throw is the Riverside Garden, which is perfect for a leisurely walk.

GET IN TOUCH WITH NATURE AT THE HOLLIES

Set over 30 acres the Hollies near Enniskeane is a centre for training in practical sustainability and is a delightful place to visit or even take part in a course. Their distinctive cob house is a wonderful example of the revival in cob building and they run several courses in subjects ranging from wild food foraging to making your own herbal medicine. The centre is also open to volunteers from March to October. www.thehollies.ie

COMMUNITY WALKWAY

The Leader supported, Community Walkway around St Mary’s GAA Club and BEDA pitches is already a popular outdoor recreational area for walkers and joggers. This scenic, flat, off-street Slí na Sláinte trail, adjacent to the remnants of the West Cork Railway Line and beautiful Bandon River, caters to people of all ages and abilities. It is wheelchair and age-friendly and suitable for families with children in buggies. Take some time to enjoy all that this wonderful amenity has to offer.

RIVERSIDE BIODIVERSITY AND SENSORY GARDEN

Visit the much acclaimed Riverside Biodiversity and Sensory Garden where there is a spectacular view of the iconic ten-arch Ballineen Bridge as it elegantly spans the Bandon River. The wheelchair accessible garden, a Tidy Towns led project supported by Cork County Council, enhances biodiversity and provides a relaxing space for visitors. Stroll through the Sensory Garden with its array of flowers, shrubs, herbs, fruit and other landscape features, or sit awhile in the tranquil autism-friendly Willow Dome. Complete your visit with a picnic at the wheelchair accessible picnic table.

ROUND TOWER CASTLETOWN-KENNIEGH

One of only two round towers in the county of Cork (the other being in Cloyne), the round tower at Castletown-Kinneigh has attained National Monument Status in recent years. It is thought to date back to the 10th or 11th century, with an additional upper section added in the mid-19th century to make a belfry. What is unique about this structure is its 5m-high hexagonal base and this impressive historic tower reaches a height of 20m. The tower also has five storeys as well as a basement and is overlooking St. Bartholomew’s Church of Ireland parish church and cemetery. Access to the interior of the tower is no longer allowed due to safety reasons.

